VIDEO: McLaughlin explains a lap of Silverstone and Barcelona-Catalunya

Go on-board with Shell V-Power Racing Team driver Scott McLaughlin at Silverstone and Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya ahead of tonight’s BP Supercars All Stars Eseries.
Come for a ride around Silverstone Circuit with @smclaughlin93 ahead of Round 2 of the Eseries tomorrow night. Stay tuned later today for a virtual hot lap of Barcelona Catalunya 👀 #VASC pic.twitter.com/wucQK4spqe
— Shell V-Power Racing (@DJRTeamPenske) April 14, 2020
You've seen Silverstone, now see what it takes to wheel a Supercar around Barcelona Catalunya in Spain, courtesy of @smclaughlin93. Event format and race times will be posted tomorrow👍 #VASC pic.twitter.com/DRqCjz3ICJ
— Shell V-Power Racing (@DJRTeamPenske) April 14, 2020
Speedcafe.com comment policy
Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.
Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.
Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.
For support, please contact [email protected]