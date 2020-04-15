Verstappen stars as van Gisbergen does the double

Shane van Gisbegen completed a clean sweep at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Round 2 of the BP Supercars All Stars Eseries in a tightly fought contest with Max Verstappen.
The Aston Martin Red Bull Racing driver was a standout in his wildcard appearance, claiming three second-place finishes in his Eseries debut.
Race 6, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya
Shane van Gisbergen came out on top in Race 6 of the BP Supercars All Stars Eseries in a dominant performance for the Red Bull Holden Racing Team.
Initially, it was van Gisbergen who got the holeshot into Turn 1. However, Penrite Racing driver Will Brown was quickest away to surge through to second from fourth on the grid.
Shell V-Power Racing Team driver Scott McLaughlin was also quick away but spun on his own out of Turn 1 after clobbering the inside kerb.
Walkinshaw Andretti United driver Chaz Mostert was another victim of the Turn 1 chaos after what looked like contact with Verstappen.
Further afield, NED Racing driver Andre Heimgartner sought to make ground early on. He got to the inside of Bryce Fullwood at Turn 6 and gave the Walkinshaw Andretti United youngster a hip check.
Fullwood was cast wide and put into the gravel, but Heimgartner soon had dramas of his own as he spun at Turn 9 and took Monster Racing driver Cameron Waters with him towards the concrete wall.
Penrite Racing’s Anton De Pasquale managed to make it through the chaos and Fullwood followed him through.
At the end of Lap 1, Mark Winterbottom went wide out of the final corner but managed to recover.
Still, at the front of the field, it was van Gisbergen who led Verstappen. Brown was third with De Pasquale not far behind in fourth, though they soon swapped places.
The final stanza of the race was a relatively quiet affair at the front of the field. Ultimately, van Gisbergen claimed the win over Verstappen with De Pasquale third.
Mostert and McLaughlin recovered to claim 11th and 12th respectively.
Results: Race 6 (Provisional)
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Car
|Time/Diff
|1
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Red Bull Holden Racing Team
|Holden Commodore ZB
|8 Laps
|2
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Holden Racing Team
|Holden Commodore ZB
|+1.697s
|3
|Anton De Pasquale
|Penrite Racing
|Holden Commodore ZB
|+2.508s
|4
|Will Brown
|Penrite Racing
|Holden Commodore ZB
|+4.64s
|5
|Bryce Fullwood
|Mobil 1 Middy’s Racing
|Holden Commodore ZB
|+5.674s
|6
|Nick Percat
|Brad Jones Racing
|Holden Commodore ZB
|+10.801s
|7
|Will Davison
|Milwaukee Racing
|Ford Mustang
|+11.15s
|8
|Andre Heimgartner
|NED Racing
|Ford Mustang
|+11.526s
|9
|Cameron Waters
|Monster Energy Racing
|Ford Mustang
|+12.202s
|10
|Jake Kostecki
|Matt Stone Racing
|Holden Commodore ZB
|+14.185s
|11
|Chaz Mostert
|Mobil 1 Appliances Online Racing
|Holden Commodore ZB
|+16.567s
|12
|Scott McLaughlin
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|Ford Mustang
|+22.2s
|13
|Garry Jacobson
|Matt Stone Racing
|Holden Commodore ZB
|+23.48s
|14
|Lee Holdsworth
|Truck Assist Racing
|Ford Mustang
|+25.321s
|15
|Rick Kelly
|Castrol Racing
|Ford Mustang
|+26.025s
|16
|Todd Hazelwood
|Brad Jones Racing
|Holden Commodore ZB
|+27.261s
|17
|Mark Winterbottom
|Irwin Racing
|Holden Commodore ZB
|+27.851s
|18
|Jack Le Brocq
|Supercheap Auto Racing
|Ford Mustang
|+36.764s
|19
|Macauley Jones
|Team CoolDrive
|Holden Commodore ZB
|+37.008s
|20
|Fabian Coulthard
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|Ford Mustang
|+52.999s
|21
|Alex Davison
|Team Sydney
|Holden Commodore ZB
|+56.851s
|22
|Zane Goddard
|Matt Stone Racing
|Holden Commodore ZB
|+57.524s
|23
|Scott Pye
|Team 18
|Holden Commodore ZB
|+60.245s
|24
|Chris Pither
|Team Sydney
|Holden Commodore ZB
|+83.065s
|25
|Jamie Whincup
|Red Bull Holden Racing Team
|Holden Commodore ZB
|+1 Laps
|26
|Jack Smith
|SCT Logistics
|Holden Commodore ZB
|+1 Laps
Race 7, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya
Race 7 of the BP Supercars All Stars Eseries saw yet another one-two for the Red Bull racers of Shane van Gisbergen and Max Verstappen.
Pole position winner Anton De Pasquale got the jump, but the long run down to Turn 1 allowed van Gisbergen to get a tow and slip down the inside on approach to the first turn.
The Kiwi completed a pass and just moments later De Pasquale spun on his own out of Turn 2.
Carnage ensued and saw Will Davison spin Chaz Mostert. Several more drivers were caught out in the incident, including Jack Le Brocq and Will Brown.
At the end of Lap 1, it was van Gisbergen who led Verstappen and fifth place starter Scott McLaughlin.
A handful of drivers who had Lap 1 dramas took to the pit lane to complete their mandatory pit stop, including De Pasquale.
While battling for sixth, Heimgartner copped a hit from fellow countryman Fabian Coulthard on Lap 3. The Kelly Racing driver half spun and quickly came to the pit lane.
Verstappen and McLaughlin were the first of the front-runners to pit on Lap 4. Waters and Coulthard followed suit a lap later.
Come Lap 6, van Gisbergen came to the pit lane. The effect of the undercut saw Verstappen take the lead while van Gisbergen slotted into second and McLaughlin maintained third.
Once the pit stop sequence shook out Waters was fourth and Will Davison fifth.
Jake Kostecki, Garry Jacobson, Fabian Coulthard, Andre Heimgartner, and Zane Goddard completed the top 10.
Come Lap 9, van Gisbergen got to the rear of Verstappen. Despite running wide out of the final corner, van Gisbergen got the tow down the straight and surged back into the lead at Turn 1.
Verstappen quickly dropped off the back of van Gisbergen and towards McLaughlin.
In the end, that was the way the positions stayed. Van Gisbergen claimed his second straight win with Verstappen second and McLaughlin third.
Brown managed to recover to 11th overall while his team-mate De Pasquale was 14th.
The Eseries is still provisionally led McLaughlin on 958 points, just five clear of van Gisbergen. Cameron Waters sits third with Anton De Pasquale and Andre Heimgartner fourth and fifth respectively.
Round 3 of the BP Supercars All Stars Eseries continues on April 22 at 18:00 AEST.
Results: Race 7 (Provisional)
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Car
|Time/Diff
|1
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Red Bull Holden Racing Team
|Holden Commodore ZB
|11 Laps
|2
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Holden Racing Team
|Holden Commodore ZB
|+1.972s
|3
|Scott McLaughlin
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|Ford Mustang
|+4.214s
|4
|Cameron Waters
|Monster Energy Racing
|Ford Mustang
|+11.114s
|5
|Will Davison
|Milwaukee Racing
|Ford Mustang
|+13.388s
|6
|Jake Kostecki
|Matt Stone Racing
|Holden Commodore ZB
|+15.139s
|7
|Garry Jacobson
|Matt Stone Racing
|Holden Commodore ZB
|+15.964s
|8
|Andre Heimgartner
|NED Racing
|Ford Mustang
|+16.298s
|9
|Fabian Coulthard
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|Ford Mustang
|+17.228s
|10
|Zane Goddard
|Matt Stone Racing
|Holden Commodore ZB
|+20.295s
|11
|Will Brown
|Penrite Racing
|Holden Commodore ZB
|+21.229s
|12
|Nick Percat
|Brad Jones Racing
|Holden Commodore ZB
|+23.539s
|13
|Lee Holdsworth
|Truck Assist Racing
|Ford Mustang
|+24.347s
|14
|Anton De Pasquale
|Penrite Racing
|Holden Commodore ZB
|+25.353s
|15
|Mark Winterbottom
|Irwin Racing
|Holden Commodore ZB
|+31.491s
|16
|Alex Davison
|Team Sydney
|Holden Commodore ZB
|+33.364s
|17
|Jack Le Brocq
|Supercheap Auto Racing
|Ford Mustang
|+38.365s
|18
|Rick Kelly
|Castrol Racing
|Ford Mustang
|+39.002s
|19
|Chris Pither
|Team Sydney
|Holden Commodore ZB
|+42.318s
|20
|Jamie Whincup
|Red Bull Holden Racing Team
|Holden Commodore ZB
|+50.853s
|21
|Macauley Jones
|Team CoolDrive
|Holden Commodore ZB
|+66.46s
|22
|Chaz Mostert
|Mobil 1 Appliances Online Racing
|Holden Commodore ZB
|+94.993s
|23
|Scott Pye
|Team 18
|Holden Commodore ZB
|+98.735s
|24
|Todd Hazelwood
|Brad Jones Racing
|Holden Commodore ZB
|+1 Laps
|25
|Bryce Fullwood
|Mobil 1 Middy’s Racing
|Holden Commodore ZB
|+1 Laps
|26
|Jack Smith
|SCT Logistics
|Holden Commodore ZB
|+3 Laps
BP Supercars All Stars Eseries Points (Provisional After Round 2)
|1
|Scott McLaughlin
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|958
|2
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Red Bull Holden Racing Team
|953
|-5
|3
|Cameron Waters
|Monster Energy Racing
|928
|-30
|4
|Anton De Pasquale
|Penrite Racing
|782
|-176
|5
|Andre Heimgartner
|NED Racing
|766
|-192
|6
|Jake Kostecki
|Matt Stone Racing
|738
|-220
|7
|Will Davison
|Milwaukee Racing
|662
|-296
|8
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Holden Racing Team
|659
|-299
|9
|Fabian Coulthard
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|656
|-302
|10
|Chaz Mostert
|Mobil 1 Appliances Online Racing
|648
|-310
|11
|Nick Percat
|Brad Jones Racing
|613
|-345
|12
|Garry Jacobson
|Matt Stone Racing
|590
|-368
|13
|Zane Goddard
|Matt Stone Racing
|578
|-380
|14
|Jack Le Brocq
|Supercheap Auto Racing
|555
|-403
|15
|Will Brown
|Penrite Racing
|553
|-405
|16
|Mark Winterbottom
|Irwin Racing
|548
|-410
|17
|Bryce Fullwood
|Mobil 1 Middy’s Racing
|541
|-417
|18
|Lee Holdsworth
|Truck Assist Racing
|488
|-470
|19
|Todd Hazelwood
|Brad Jones Racing
|465
|-493
|20
|Alex Davison
|Team Sydney
|433
|-525
|21
|Rick Kelly
|Castrol Racing
|425
|-533
|22
|Scott Pye
|Team 18
|402
|-556
|23
|Chris Pither
|Team Sydney
|359
|-599
|24
|Jamie Whincup
|Red Bull Holden Racing Team
|358
|-600
|25
|Jack Smith
|SCT Logistics
|302
|-656
|26
|Macauley Jones
|Team CoolDrive
|299
|-659
|27
|David Reynolds
|Penrite Racing
|126
|-832
