Verstappen stars as van Gisbergen does the double

Shane van Gisbegen completed a clean sweep at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Round 2 of the BP Supercars All Stars Eseries in a tightly fought contest with Max Verstappen.

The Aston Martin Red Bull Racing driver was a standout in his wildcard appearance, claiming three second-place finishes in his Eseries debut.

Race 6, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya

Shane van Gisbergen came out on top in Race 6 of the BP Supercars All Stars Eseries in a dominant performance for the Red Bull Holden Racing Team.

Initially, it was van Gisbergen who got the holeshot into Turn 1. However, Penrite Racing driver Will Brown was quickest away to surge through to second from fourth on the grid.

Shell V-Power Racing Team driver Scott McLaughlin was also quick away but spun on his own out of Turn 1 after clobbering the inside kerb.

Walkinshaw Andretti United driver Chaz Mostert was another victim of the Turn 1 chaos after what looked like contact with Verstappen.

Further afield, NED Racing driver Andre Heimgartner sought to make ground early on. He got to the inside of Bryce Fullwood at Turn 6 and gave the Walkinshaw Andretti United youngster a hip check.

Fullwood was cast wide and put into the gravel, but Heimgartner soon had dramas of his own as he spun at Turn 9 and took Monster Racing driver Cameron Waters with him towards the concrete wall.

Penrite Racing’s Anton De Pasquale managed to make it through the chaos and Fullwood followed him through.

At the end of Lap 1, Mark Winterbottom went wide out of the final corner but managed to recover.

Still, at the front of the field, it was van Gisbergen who led Verstappen. Brown was third with De Pasquale not far behind in fourth, though they soon swapped places.

The final stanza of the race was a relatively quiet affair at the front of the field. Ultimately, van Gisbergen claimed the win over Verstappen with De Pasquale third.

Mostert and McLaughlin recovered to claim 11th and 12th respectively.

Results: Race 6 (Provisional)

Pos Driver Team Car Time/Diff 1 Shane van Gisbergen Red Bull Holden Racing Team Holden Commodore ZB 8 Laps 2 Max Verstappen Red Bull Holden Racing Team Holden Commodore ZB +1.697s 3 Anton De Pasquale Penrite Racing Holden Commodore ZB +2.508s 4 Will Brown Penrite Racing Holden Commodore ZB +4.64s 5 Bryce Fullwood Mobil 1 Middy’s Racing Holden Commodore ZB +5.674s 6 Nick Percat Brad Jones Racing Holden Commodore ZB +10.801s 7 Will Davison Milwaukee Racing Ford Mustang +11.15s 8 Andre Heimgartner NED Racing Ford Mustang +11.526s 9 Cameron Waters Monster Energy Racing Ford Mustang +12.202s 10 Jake Kostecki Matt Stone Racing Holden Commodore ZB +14.185s 11 Chaz Mostert Mobil 1 Appliances Online Racing Holden Commodore ZB +16.567s 12 Scott McLaughlin Shell V-Power Racing Team Ford Mustang +22.2s 13 Garry Jacobson Matt Stone Racing Holden Commodore ZB +23.48s 14 Lee Holdsworth Truck Assist Racing Ford Mustang +25.321s 15 Rick Kelly Castrol Racing Ford Mustang +26.025s 16 Todd Hazelwood Brad Jones Racing Holden Commodore ZB +27.261s 17 Mark Winterbottom Irwin Racing Holden Commodore ZB +27.851s 18 Jack Le Brocq Supercheap Auto Racing Ford Mustang +36.764s 19 Macauley Jones Team CoolDrive Holden Commodore ZB +37.008s 20 Fabian Coulthard Shell V-Power Racing Team Ford Mustang +52.999s 21 Alex Davison Team Sydney Holden Commodore ZB +56.851s 22 Zane Goddard Matt Stone Racing Holden Commodore ZB +57.524s 23 Scott Pye Team 18 Holden Commodore ZB +60.245s 24 Chris Pither Team Sydney Holden Commodore ZB +83.065s 25 Jamie Whincup Red Bull Holden Racing Team Holden Commodore ZB +1 Laps 26 Jack Smith SCT Logistics Holden Commodore ZB +1 Laps

Race 7, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya

Race 7 of the BP Supercars All Stars Eseries saw yet another one-two for the Red Bull racers of Shane van Gisbergen and Max Verstappen.

Pole position winner Anton De Pasquale got the jump, but the long run down to Turn 1 allowed van Gisbergen to get a tow and slip down the inside on approach to the first turn.

The Kiwi completed a pass and just moments later De Pasquale spun on his own out of Turn 2.

Carnage ensued and saw Will Davison spin Chaz Mostert. Several more drivers were caught out in the incident, including Jack Le Brocq and Will Brown.

At the end of Lap 1, it was van Gisbergen who led Verstappen and fifth place starter Scott McLaughlin.

A handful of drivers who had Lap 1 dramas took to the pit lane to complete their mandatory pit stop, including De Pasquale.

While battling for sixth, Heimgartner copped a hit from fellow countryman Fabian Coulthard on Lap 3. The Kelly Racing driver half spun and quickly came to the pit lane.

Verstappen and McLaughlin were the first of the front-runners to pit on Lap 4. Waters and Coulthard followed suit a lap later.

Come Lap 6, van Gisbergen came to the pit lane. The effect of the undercut saw Verstappen take the lead while van Gisbergen slotted into second and McLaughlin maintained third.

Once the pit stop sequence shook out Waters was fourth and Will Davison fifth.

Jake Kostecki, Garry Jacobson, Fabian Coulthard, Andre Heimgartner, and Zane Goddard completed the top 10.

Come Lap 9, van Gisbergen got to the rear of Verstappen. Despite running wide out of the final corner, van Gisbergen got the tow down the straight and surged back into the lead at Turn 1.

Verstappen quickly dropped off the back of van Gisbergen and towards McLaughlin.

In the end, that was the way the positions stayed. Van Gisbergen claimed his second straight win with Verstappen second and McLaughlin third.

Brown managed to recover to 11th overall while his team-mate De Pasquale was 14th.

The Eseries is still provisionally led McLaughlin on 958 points, just five clear of van Gisbergen. Cameron Waters sits third with Anton De Pasquale and Andre Heimgartner fourth and fifth respectively.

Round 3 of the BP Supercars All Stars Eseries continues on April 22 at 18:00 AEST.

Results: Race 7 (Provisional)

Pos Driver Team Car Time/Diff 1 Shane van Gisbergen Red Bull Holden Racing Team Holden Commodore ZB 11 Laps 2 Max Verstappen Red Bull Holden Racing Team Holden Commodore ZB +1.972s 3 Scott McLaughlin Shell V-Power Racing Team Ford Mustang +4.214s 4 Cameron Waters Monster Energy Racing Ford Mustang +11.114s 5 Will Davison Milwaukee Racing Ford Mustang +13.388s 6 Jake Kostecki Matt Stone Racing Holden Commodore ZB +15.139s 7 Garry Jacobson Matt Stone Racing Holden Commodore ZB +15.964s 8 Andre Heimgartner NED Racing Ford Mustang +16.298s 9 Fabian Coulthard Shell V-Power Racing Team Ford Mustang +17.228s 10 Zane Goddard Matt Stone Racing Holden Commodore ZB +20.295s 11 Will Brown Penrite Racing Holden Commodore ZB +21.229s 12 Nick Percat Brad Jones Racing Holden Commodore ZB +23.539s 13 Lee Holdsworth Truck Assist Racing Ford Mustang +24.347s 14 Anton De Pasquale Penrite Racing Holden Commodore ZB +25.353s 15 Mark Winterbottom Irwin Racing Holden Commodore ZB +31.491s 16 Alex Davison Team Sydney Holden Commodore ZB +33.364s 17 Jack Le Brocq Supercheap Auto Racing Ford Mustang +38.365s 18 Rick Kelly Castrol Racing Ford Mustang +39.002s 19 Chris Pither Team Sydney Holden Commodore ZB +42.318s 20 Jamie Whincup Red Bull Holden Racing Team Holden Commodore ZB +50.853s 21 Macauley Jones Team CoolDrive Holden Commodore ZB +66.46s 22 Chaz Mostert Mobil 1 Appliances Online Racing Holden Commodore ZB +94.993s 23 Scott Pye Team 18 Holden Commodore ZB +98.735s 24 Todd Hazelwood Brad Jones Racing Holden Commodore ZB +1 Laps 25 Bryce Fullwood Mobil 1 Middy’s Racing Holden Commodore ZB +1 Laps 26 Jack Smith SCT Logistics Holden Commodore ZB +3 Laps

BP Supercars All Stars Eseries Points (Provisional After Round 2)