LATEST

Ricciardo's contract discussion yet to begin with Renault > View

Verstappen reveals F1 inspired livery for Eseries > View

Ganassi dumps Larson after racial slur > View

Brown hopeful of more Eseries appearances > View

Formula 1 eyeing July or August start to 2020 > View

Seamer casts doubt over Winton restart for Supercars > View

ON THIS DAY: April 14 > View

VIDEO: Kelly gets big upgrade for Eseries > View

Heimgartner puts out SOS after computer crashes > View

Last chance to bid on rare Moffat auction items > View

Mass gathering extension casts doubt on French GP > View

NASCAR driver Larson suspended for racial slur > View

Home » Supercars » Verstappen reveals F1 inspired livery for Eseries

Verstappen reveals F1 inspired livery for Eseries

Simon Chapman

By

Wednesday 15th April, 2020 - 7:46am

Share:

LinkedIn

Max Verstappen’s Aston Martin Red Bull Racing inspired livery

Max Verstappen will carry a colour scheme inspired by the Aston Martin Red Bull Racing RB16 in his BP Supercars All Stars Eseries wildcard appearance.

The Formula 1 driver will run #33 on his virtual Holden Commodore.

Verstappen’s wildcard entry brings the field to 26 cars. The Dutch driver isn’t the only new face to the competition with Will Brown set to step in for David Reynolds this week.

Round 2 of the Eseries takes place at Silverstone and Circuit de Barcelona-Cataluyna with two races at each circuit lasting 15 and 20 minutes respectively.

Qualifying gets underway on April 15 at 18:00 AEST via Foxtel with the first race slated for 19:00 AEST.

More Supercars News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com