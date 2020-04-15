Delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.

In 2010 the Hampton Downs circuit put up their hands to host a future Supercars round.

The track was newly completed at the time and had held its first major event in January attracting 25,000 people to the Bruce McLaren Festival.

2020 had been set to see the New Zealand circuit debut on the Supercars calendar after a last-minute switch from Pukekohe but the round was postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, April 15.

2010: Hampton Downs open to V8 Supercar future

New Zealand’s newest motor racing facility is ready and willing to host a V8 Supercars Championship Series event in the future.

2017: Sherrins take lap record Bathurst 6 Hour pole

Iain and Grant Sherrin have claimed pole position for tomorrow’s Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour, clocking the fastest ever production car lap around Mount Panorama in their brand new BMW M4.

2016: Coulthard: Third Penske entry ‘extreme’

Fabian Coulthard has labelled the prospect of DJR Team Penske adding a third car next year as ‘pretty extreme’ so soon after its recent expansion.

2015: Rosenberg keen to retain V8 Supercars links

South Australian businessman James Rosenberg says he’s not ready to walk away from V8 Supercars, despite having handed back his Racing Entitlements Contract at the end of 2014.

2011: TeamVodafone’s one-two crush at Hamilton

TeamVodafone has crushed its opponents at the end of the opening day of practice at the ITM400 Hamilton.

