LATEST

Ricciardo's contract discussion yet to begin with Renault > View

Verstappen reveals F1 inspired livery for Eseries > View

Ganassi dumps Larson after racial slur > View

Brown hopeful of more Eseries appearances > View

Formula 1 eyeing July or August start to 2020 > View

Seamer casts doubt over Winton restart for Supercars > View

ON THIS DAY: April 14 > View

VIDEO: Kelly gets big upgrade for Eseries > View

Heimgartner puts out SOS after computer crashes > View

Last chance to bid on rare Moffat auction items > View

Mass gathering extension casts doubt on French GP > View

NASCAR driver Larson suspended for racial slur > View

Home » NASCAR » Ganassi dumps Larson after racial slur

Ganassi dumps Larson after racial slur

Mat Coch

By

Wednesday 15th April, 2020 - 7:31am

Share:

LinkedIn

pic: Kyle Larson Racing Facebook

Chip Ganassi Racing has confirmed it has dumped Kyle Larson as a result of his use of a racial slur during an online competition.

Larson was immediately suspended from the team without pay in the wake of the incident over the weekend.

He has now been given his marching orders from the squad with whom he has driven with throughout his full-time top flight NASCAR career.

“After much consideration, Chip Ganassi Racing has determined that it will end its relationship with driver Kyle Larson,” a team statement confirmed.

“As we said before, the comments that Kyle made were both offensive and unacceptable, especially given the values of our organization.

“As we continued to evaluate the situation with all the relevant parties, it became obvious that this was the only appropriate course of action to take.”

A host of sponsors have also abandoned the 27-year-old including Chevrolet, McDonald’s, Fiserv, and Credit One Bank.

“As previously stated, Chevrolet does not tolerate the inappropriate behaviour exhibited by Kyle Larson,” Chevrolet announced on Tuesday.

“As a result, Chevrolet is immediately terminating its relationship with Mr. Larson.”

In a career that has included more than 200 top flight NASCAR races, Larson has claimed six victories, his most recent at Dover last year.

More NASCAR News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com