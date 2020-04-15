Familiar territory for De Pasquale in Eseries

Anton De Pasquale is set to make a racing return of sorts at Silverstone tonight as part of the second BP Supercars All Stars Eseries round.

After winning the Australian Formula Ford Championship in 2013, De Pasquale moved to Europe in 2014 to continue his junior formulae career.

In his single season of Eurocup Formula Renault 2.0 in 2015, De Pasquale raced at Silverstone on one occasion where he finished 17th, 21st, and 19th for Korainen GP in the three-race weekend.

In his two years of racing in Europe, De Pasquale was based out of Spain and not far from Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya where the Eseries will also race in Round 2.

“They are both such iconic tracks, so it’s really cool to be racing on famous tracks you normally just see on TV,” said De Pasquale.

“I’ve been lucky enough to have raced Silverstone before in 2015 so I know the place pretty well.

“It’s very different for our cars, but it’s cool that we get to race our cars in different parts of the world which we have never done before.

“I lived about 20 minutes away from Barcelona when I was in Europe, but I never got to race there so it’s nice to get the chance even if it is virtually.”

In the week between rounds, De Pasquale has given his simulator set-up an upgrade with a new frame and seat.

Having been tipped as one of the favourites for the Eseries, the 24-year-old had a horror start in Round 1 at the virtual Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit and Autodromo Nazionale Monza.

He lies 16th in the standings after the first three races with finishes of eighth and 12th at Phillip Island as well as a 16th place finish at Monza.

De Pasquale initially won the second race of the evening but was given a 30-second post-race penalty for a bump-and-run on eventual winner Jack Le Brocq.

Fortunately, he has speed up his sleeve having claimed pole position at the two circuits.

“We started well with pole positions but unfortunately it turned into a heap of crashes which obviously saw us lose out,” he said of the races.

“They obviously weren’t the results we wanted but judging by fan feedback we put on a good spectacle so hopefully it goes even better this week.”

De Pasquale will be joined by Dunlop Super2 Series driver Will Brown at Penrite Racing for Round 2.

Round 2 of the BP Supercars All Stars Eseries gets underway on April 15 at 18:00 AEST.