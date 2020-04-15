De Pasquale and Waters score wins at Silverstone

Anton De Pasquale and Cameron Waters shared the spoils at Silverstone in the opening two races of the second BP Supercars All Stars Eseries round.

The double-header saw mixed results for Formula 1 driver Max Verstappen, who finished second in the opening race of the night and 18th in a chaotic reverse grid race.

Race 4, Silverstone

Anton De Pasquale won the opening race of the night for Penrite Racing as he converted pole position to his first win of the BP Supercars All Starts Eseries.

Initially, it was De Pasquale who got the jump over Scott McLaughlin off the line. Not far behind, wildcard Max Verstappen moved from sixth place to fourth place by Turn 2.

There was drama behind them as McLaughlin’s team-mate Fabian Coulthard and Irwin Racing driver Mark Winterbottom found themselves facing the wrong way at Turn 1.

Cameron Waters was another caught up in the melee, dropping toward the back of the field from 10th on the road.

McLaughlin looked to make gains early on and tried to push his way past De Pasquale on the opening lap. However, he made slight contact in the process out of Luffield.

That left him vulnerable to an attack from van Gisbergn and the pair began to battle. The Kiwi combatants fought hard and van Gisbergen squeezed McLaughlin on approach to the apex of Becketts.

In doing so, the pair slowed each other up and Verstappen eased through at Chapel. Eventually, van Gibsergen got the best of McLaughlin into Stowe to get third place.

At the end of Lap 1, it was De Pasquale who led Verstappen, van Gibsergen, McLaughlin and Andre Heimgartner. Chaz Mostert was sixth and the last of the leading battle pack.

Garry Jacobson was a few car lengths away in seventh with Nick Percat, Will Davison and Zane Goddard the last of the top 10 runners.

Heimgartner and Mostert soon fell back off the leading pack as they fought hard for fifth place. Come Lap 3, Mostert used the draft down the Hangar Straight and completed a pass into Stowe.

As the race hit halfway De Pasquale’s ead was out to some 10 car lengths. Verstappen held second but was being harried by van Gibsergen.

Ultimately, De Pasquale managed to hold on and claim a dominant win over Verstappen and van Gisbergen.

McLaughlin was close behind in fourth with Mostert fifth. Heimgartner, Jacobson, Davison, Percat and Brown completed the top 10.

Unofficial Results: Race 4, Silverstone

Pos Driver Team Car Time/Diff 1 Anton De Pasquale Penrite Racing Holden Commodore ZB 7 Laps 2 Max Verstappen Red Bull Holden Racing Team Holden Commodore ZB +1.466s 3 Shane van Gisbergen Red Bull Holden Racing Team Holden Commodore ZB +1.957s 4 Scott McLaughlin Shell V-Power Racing Team Ford Mustang +2.505s 5 Chaz Mostert Mobil 1 Appliances Online Racing Holden Commodore ZB +7.271s 6 Andre Heimgartner NED Racing Ford Mustang +8.066s 7 Garry Jacobson Matt Stone Racing Holden Commodore ZB +11.284s 8 Will Davison Milwaukee Racing Ford Mustang +16.728s 9 Nick Percat Brad Jones Racing Holden Commodore ZB +17.928s 10 Will Brown Penrite Racing Holden Commodore ZB +18.516s 11 Zane Goddard Matt Stone Racing Holden Commodore ZB +21.688s 12 Alex Davison Team Sydney Holden Commodore ZB +22.263s 13 Fabian Coulthard Shell V-Power Racing Team Ford Mustang +23.799s 14 Bryce Fullwood Mobil 1 Middy’s Racing Holden Commodore ZB +24.653s 15 Todd Hazelwood Brad Jones Racing Holden Commodore ZB +27.945s 16 Scott Pye Team 18 Holden Commodore ZB +29.153s 17 Cameron Waters Monster Energy Racing Ford Mustang +31.535s 18 Jack Le Brocq Supercheap Auto Racing Ford Mustang +32.707s 19 Rick Kelly Castrol Racing Ford Mustang +53.422s 20 Lee Holdsworth Truck Assist Racing Ford Mustang +53.956s 21 Macauley Jones Team CoolDrive Holden Commodore ZB +60.635s 22 Jamie Whincup Red Bull Holden Racing Team Holden Commodore ZB +69.372s 23 Jack Smith SCT Logistics Holden Commodore ZB +69.859s 24 Jake Kostecki Matt Stone Racing Holden Commodore ZB +90.322s 25 Chris Pither Team Sydney Holden Commodore ZB +106.807s 26 Mark Winterbottom Irwin Racing Holden Commodore ZB +1 Laps

Race 5, Silverstone

Cameron Waters claimed victory in the second race of the evening, heading Jake Kostecki and Anton De Pasquale.

The results of the opening race were flipped to set the grid for the second affair, which put Mark Winterbottom on pole position with Chris Pither in second.

There were pre-race dramas for DeWalt Racing driver Scott Pye who failed to connect to the session in time for the race.

Winterbottom who took the holeshot into Turn 1, but there was drama behind as Team CoolDrive youngster Macauley Jone got loose and spun.

Supercheap Auto Racing’s Jack Le Brocq was another victim of the Lap 1 melee and spun just a few corners in.

Having taken the lead away from Coulthard in the opening few corners, the Kiwi spun at Luffield and the chaos continued

Whincup spun out of Chapel and ended up getting collected by Will Davison. Just moments later, Coulthard copped a hit from Jones and the pair speared off the road down the Hangar Straight.

Max Verstappen went wide at Stowe and slammed into Alex Davison on his return to the track.

Several drivers took to the pit lane for repairs and to complete their mandatory pit stop, including McLaughlin and Le Brocq.

At the end of Lap 2 it was Winterbottom who led the race. Kostecki was second and Waters third. Hazelwood, Heimgartner, van Gibsergen, Coulthard, Percat, Fullwood, and Holdsworth completed the top 10.

Winterbottom was soon under attack from Kostecki for the lead of the race, the pair untroubled by Waters in third.

Come Lap 5, Winterbottom came to the pit lane for his pit stop. Several more followed and once the sequence played out it was Kostecki who led Waters.

Penrite Racing duo De Pasquale and Brown sat third and fourth respectively, van Gisbergen fifth and early race leader Winterbottom sixth.

Come Lap 6, Waters was putting the pressure on Kostecki at Stowe, but a pass wasn’t forthcoming. Waters made the move on Kostecki at Stowe, giving the Matt Stone Racing driver a hip check in the process.

The final stanza of the race saw De Pasquale close in with van Gisbergen also making ground late in the piece.

There was a late dose of drama when van Gisbergen got into the back of De Pasquale at Luffield who half spun but was corrected by the Red Bull racer after a second hit.

At the front of the field, Waters held on to take the win ahead of Kostecki, De Pasquale, van Gisbergen, McLaughlin, Brown, Winterbottom, Coulthard, Heimgartner, and Hazelwood.

After early race dramas, Verstappen finished 18th overall.

Racing continues at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya with two races.

Unofficial Results: Race 5, Silverstone