De Pasquale and van Gisbergen share Eseries pole positions

Anton De Pasquale and Shane van Gisbergen have shared the spoils in qualifying for Round 2 of the BP Supercars All Stars Eseries.

The Penrite Racing driver will start the first and fourth race of the night at Silverstone Circuit and Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya from the top spot.

Meanwhile, van Gibsergen of the Red Bull Holden Racing Team will have pole position for Race 3 in Spain.

Race 1 Qualifying, Silverstone

Qualifying for Race 1 of the night saw De Pasquale immediately surge to top spot, but he was soon usurped by Scott McLaughlin on a 2:00.678.

NED Racing driver Andre Heimgartner was quick too. He went fourth fastest initially but was soon demoted by Chaz Mostert who went third fastest and 0.092s adrift of the top time.

Verstappen’s first flying lap put him in seventh and 0.636s away from top spot set by McLaughlin.

After the first flying laps, it was McLaughlin who led De Pasquale, Mostert, Shane van Gisbergen, Andre Heimgartner, Lee Holdsworth, Verstappen, Jack Le Brocq, Will Brown, and Scott Pye.

While McLaughlin went back to the pit lane after his sole flying lap, De Pasquale pushed on and put in a last-lap flier to snag top spot on a 2:00.629, just 0.049s better than McLaughlin.

Much of the field continued on, including Verstappen who managed to get onto the third row with the sixth fastest time on his final flying lap.

At the end, it was De Pasquale who topped the timesheets with McLaughlin second and van Gisbergen third.

Mostert, Heimgartner, Verstappen, Holdsworth, Le Brocq, Jake Kostecki, and Cameron Waters completed the top 10.

Todd Hazelwood, Jamie Whincup, Macauley Jones, and Will Davison all failed to set a time after recording incident points.

Race 3 Qualifying, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya

Qualifying for Race 2 was another 10-minute affair. Initially, it was van Gibsergen who set the pace on a 1:42.055.

Will Brown was the surprise performer with the second quickest time. However, he was soon demoted to third by Penrite Racing team-mate De Pasquale.

Mostert was on the pace again in fourth with McLaughlin 0.420s adrift of the top time.

Bryce Fullwood, Heimgartner, Jacobson, Waters, and Coulthard were the top 10 after the first run. Absent from the top 10 was Verstappen.

McLaughlin bowled a wide on his final flying lap and was pinged for exceeding track limits, which deleted his time.

Some last lap efforts saw several changes at the top end of the tree. Still, it was van Gisbergen who led De Pasquale, but Mostert managed to snag third.

Brown was a strong performer in fourth ahead of McLaughlin while Verstappen surged from the rear of the field to sixth.

Fullwood, Heimgartner, Jacobson, and Waters rounded out the top 10.

Jamie Whincup and Jack Smith both failed to record a lap time.

Race 4 Qualifying, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya

De Pasquale was the first to set a time, but he was quickly beaten by van Gibsergen on a 1:42.103. McLaughlin’s first time took him to third place.

Mostert split the top two and went second quickest, just 0.076s away from top spot. Verstappen continued his pace to be fifth fastest.

After the first batch of flying laps, it was van Gisbergen who led Mostert, De Pasquale, McLaughlin, Verstappen, Will Davison, Waters, Pye, Kostecki, and Heimgartner.

The field all headed back to pit lane for a new set of tyres and second run.

De Pasquale’s final flier took him to the top of the timesheets on a 1:41.987. Mostert was another late charger to snag second, just shy of pole position by 0.026s.

The top 10 was completed by van Gisberge, McLaughlin, Verstappen, Will Davison, Waters, Heimgartner, Pye, and Kostecki.

Racing in the BP Supercars All Stars Eseries gets underway at 19:00 AEST.