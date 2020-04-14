Rick Kelly has swapped a small single monitor for three giant flat-screen televisions ahead of this week’s BP Supercars All Stars Eseries.
VIDEO: Kelly gets big upgrade for Eseries > View
Heimgartner puts out SOS after computer crashes > View
Last chance to bid on rare Moffat auction items > View
Mass gathering extension casts doubt on French GP > View
NASCAR driver Larson suspended for racial slur > View
Verstappen joins Supercars All Stars Eseries grid > View
Croke: Ambrose and McLaughlin career path ‘scarily similar’ > View
Supercars considering ending season at Bathurst 12 Hour > View
Reynolds replaced by Brown for second Eseries event > View
POLL: Who is the greatest driver never to win an F1 title? > View
All Stars Eseries race formats announced, qualifying to be broadcast > View
Speedcafe.com comment policy
Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.
Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.
Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.
For support, please contact [email protected]