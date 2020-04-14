LATEST

ON THIS DAY: April 14 > View

VIDEO: Kelly gets big upgrade for Eseries > View

Heimgartner puts out SOS after computer crashes > View

Last chance to bid on rare Moffat auction items > View

Mass gathering extension casts doubt on French GP > View

NASCAR driver Larson suspended for racial slur > View

Verstappen joins Supercars All Stars Eseries grid > View

Croke: Ambrose and McLaughlin career path ‘scarily similar’ > View

Supercars considering ending season at Bathurst 12 Hour > View

Reynolds replaced by Brown for second Eseries event > View

POLL: Who is the greatest driver never to win an F1 title? > View

All Stars Eseries race formats announced, qualifying to be broadcast > View

Home » Favourite Flick » VIDEO: Kelly gets big upgrade for Eseries

VIDEO: Kelly gets big upgrade for Eseries

By

Tuesday 14th April, 2020 - 12:00pm

Share:

LinkedIn

Rick Kelly has swapped a small single monitor for three giant flat-screen televisions ahead of this week’s BP Supercars All Stars Eseries.

More Supercars News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com