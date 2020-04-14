LATEST

NASCAR driver Larson suspended for racial slur > View

Verstappen joins Supercars All Stars Eseries grid > View

Croke: Ambrose and McLaughlin career path ‘scarily similar’ > View

Supercars considering ending season at Bathurst 12 Hour > View

Reynolds replaced by Brown for second Eseries event > View

POLL: Who is the greatest driver never to win an F1 title? > View

All Stars Eseries race formats announced, qualifying to be broadcast > View

Moss had great history in Australia, but Bathurst 1000 fell short > View

Fox Sports announces Supercars Sidetracked > View

ON THIS DAY: April 13 > View

VIDEO: Moss and Hamilton drive iconic Mercedes at Monza > View

Jack Brabham: “Stirling Moss was the best driver I drove with” > View

Home » Supercars » Verstappen joins Supercars All Stars Eseries grid

Verstappen joins Supercars All Stars Eseries grid

Simon Chapman

By

Tuesday 14th April, 2020 - 6:50am

Share:

LinkedIn

Max Verstappen will race in Round 2 of the BP Supercars All Stars Eseries pic: Andy Green/Red Bull Content Pool

Formula 1 driver Max Verstappen has been announced as a wildcard entry for Round 2 of the BP Supercars All Stars Eseries.

Verstappen will race a Holden Commodore sporting similar colours to his Aston Martin Red Bull Racing RB16.

“I’m looking forward to the race,” said Verstappen.

“It’s going to be a challenge as it’s not a car I’ve driven a lot on the sim, but they are pretty cool to watch in real life.

“We always race with Supercars in Melbourne so it’s going to be interesting to see how I get on against all the regular drivers.

“I’ve tried the Supercar now a few times on iRacing and it’s a very tricky car to get right.

“I’m looking forward to racing alongside my mate Shane, or Pastor, as I call him – he’s a top shunter on the sim,” he laughed.

“We race online a lot together so hopefully we can do well for Red Bull and it should be a bit of fun racing against the other V8 drivers as well.”

Verstappen is a regular on iRacing and recently dominated the Redline Esports organised Real Racers Never Quit series.

It’s not the first time Verstappen will have raced alongside some of the Supercars drivers.

Verstappen joined Shane van Gibsergen in the official iRacing sanctioned Bathurst 12 Hour in 2018.

“It’s awesome that a driver of Max’s calibre will be on the grid to take us on in a Red Bull Supercar,” said van Gisbergen.

“He’s fast and he knows these tracks well, so I expect to see him at the front.

“He’s put in plenty of hours in a Supercar online. Just like he races in an F1, he’s aggressive and won’t back down against anyone, so it will be great to have him on the grid this week.”

Round 2 of the BP Supercars All Stars Eseries gets underway at Silverstone Circuit and Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on April 15.

Racing will be live streamed via Speedcafe.com from 19:00 AEST.

More Supercars News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com