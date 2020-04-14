Seamer casts doubt over Winton restart for Supercars

Supercars CEO Sean Seamer has revealed the Winton Super400 could be under threat due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Virgin Australia Supercars Championship is currently slated to resume at Winton Motor Raceway on June 5-7.

Government guidelines have been introduced that mean interstate travellers are required to self isolate for 14 days.

Supercars is currently investigating the viability of hosting television-only events with some personnel working off-site once restrictions are lifted.

On the first episode of Supercars Sidetracked, Seamer said he couldn’t give a definitive date as to when the championship might recommence.

“There’s a lot of different scenarios being played out at the moment,” said Seamer.

“If I were to throw a date out there it would be pure speculation.

“All we can do, like any other business or sport, is follow the guidance from the government and start to plan some different scenarios so that when we can establish a date that we’re ready to go as quickly as possible.”

Asked about the likelihood of the Winton round going ahead as planned, Seamer said, “Based on what we’re hearing and what we’re hearing from the other codes and our broadcast partners, that date could be challenged.

“We haven’t made a final call yet but I think it would be optimistic to suggest we’ll be there in June.”

So far Supercars has postponed three rounds of this year’s calendar in Tasmania, Auckland, and Perth.

The next event on the calendar following the Winton Super400 is the Townsville 400 over June 26-28.

Seamer reaffirmed that the championship could lapse into 2021 with Bathurst 12 Hour earmarked as a possible season finale.

The Supercars calendar has been on ice since the ill-fated Melbourne 400, which played support to the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix.