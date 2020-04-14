Delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.

In 2011 Queensland Raceway revealed it had been broken into overnight, with thieves taking a Nissan Skyline for a joyride around the track.

The raceway was one of the venues that were hit in the precinct and owner John Tetley estimated that $20,000 worth of damage had been done.

As well as the joyride, thieves broke through two sets of gates, into the track’s garages and disturbed the canteen.

Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, April 14.

2011: Queensland Raceway victim of robbery

Queensland Raceway was the victim of harsh break-in and robbery early this morning.

2018: Supercars owner to close, sell investments

The private equity firm which owns the majority stake in Supercars has notified investors that it will begin to close down, resulting in the sale of existing assets.

2017: Driver hospitalised after Bathurst fire

A fire has seen Glenn Townsend taken to Bathurst Base Hospital following the opening Production Sports practice session in support of this weekend’s Bathurst 6 Hour.

2014: Jones: Ricciardo has justified Red Bull call up

Daniel Ricciardo has already repaid the faith Red Bull Racing placed in him to replace Mark Webber, according to former world champion Alan Jones.

2012: Nico Rosberg takes maiden Formula 1 pole position

Nico Rosberg has taken the first pole position of his 110 race Formula 1 career in qualifying for the Chinese Grand Prix.

