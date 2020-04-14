Last chance to bid on rare Moffat auction items

Time is running out for Fans and collectors to bid on four rare Allan Moffat-signed pieces of advertising material that have been put up for individual auction in Speedcafe.com’s monthly charity event for Motor Racing Ministries through partner Lloyds Auctions.

The framed A4 ads from the 1970s highlight a unique period in Australian motorsport and media and currently have bids of $240, $250, $290 and $340 respectively with the auction closing at 19:00 AEST tonight.

Two of the ads were instigated by Motorcraft, one of which highlights Moffat’s famous one-two finish with Colin Bond in the 1977 Bathurst 1000.

Another comes from Camel Filters in what was the major era of cigarette advertising and the final piece is from BP, highlighting Moffat’s win in the 1973 Australian Touring Car Championship.

The pieces measure 39cm x 31cm, including a black wooden block frame with white matting.

All the pieces have been personally signed by Moffat in recent weeks from his base in Melbourne, Victoria with the help of Phil Grant from Allan Moffat Motorsport Memorabilia.

You can bid on the Moffat memorabilia here until April 14.

One hundred percent of proceeds from these rare pieces of Australian motorsport memorabilia will be going to Motor Racing Ministries because of a generous zero percent buyer’s premium from Lloyds Auctions.

The role and function of the motor sport chaplains goes unrecognised for much of the time as they help guide drivers, teams, officials, volunteers, the public, and families through many critical times when there are severe accidents or injury as a result of competition.

Motor Racing Ministries is headed by the Reverend Dr Garry Coleman (OAM) who has led an active team in this current time of Coronavirus.

The first auction of two tyres from Jamie Whincup’s 2009 championship car raised $4700, four rare Michelin posters brought in $2136, a one-of-a-kind front guard from Craig Lowndes’ 2009 Vodafone Supercar reached $1250 and last month four signed Bob Jane posters raised $587.

Got a unique item you would like to donate to one of these monthly Charity auctions? Please contact us at [email protected].