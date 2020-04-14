Heimgartner puts out SOS after computer crashes

NED Racing driver André Heimgartner is in a race against time to get a competitive computer package ready for the second BP Supercars All Stars Eseries round.

Heimgartner recently acquired a cache of simulator equipment including a new steering wheel, racing seat, and monitors.

However, the 24-year-old has found himself in strife in the lead up to the second round of the Eseries as his aging computer continues to crash.

“I bought it pretty cheap six years ago for what was a pretty basic set-up then,” Heimgartner told Speedcafe.com.

“Through the Eseries and setting everything up I’ve got a good wheel and everything else, but I’ve been having big issues with the computer.

“The graphics card is really bad and it’s glitching in the game all the time. Even when I drive around in practice the middle of the screen glitches and jumps around.

“I’m having big dramas. It’s really old and having issues like not connecting to the internet properly and all sorts of other problems.

“Now that I’m going alright in the Eseries I want to get something that will actually do the job.”

Heimgartner has put a call out on social media to try and source a new set-up by tomorrow, otherwise, he’s worried he’ll not be able to continue his strong start.

The Kiwi currently lies fourth in the standings after finishing fourth and fifth at Phillip Island and sixth at Monza.

“I don’t want it to hold me back,” he said of his technical troubles.

“We need to be really quick in between sessions and it takes forever to load the game and I just have all sorts of issues with it calibrating pedals and all sorts of stuff.

“The first round went really well. We’re fourth in the championship now. I just stayed out of trouble more than anything so I managed to get some good results and have some fun as well.

“The whole experience has been really enjoyable. It’s been fun interacting with the other drivers, you’re often talking to each other when you’re racing around.”

Heimgartner said he’s looking forward to the second event, which takes place at Silverstone and Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

The BP Supercars All Stars Eseries field will be expanded for Round 2 with Aston Martin Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen joining the grid.