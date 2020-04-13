VIDEO: Moss and Hamilton drive iconic Mercedes at Monza

Watch Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton and Sir Stirling Moss take to the iconic Monza oval in 2015 as part of a special collaboration with Mercedes-AMG.
A moment we’ll cherish forever 🙏 Sir Stirling Moss and @LewisHamilton at Monza in 2015, taking to the iconic banking in two Silver Arrows
🎥 x @BBCSport pic.twitter.com/1Hj7WGkvSH
— Mercedes-AMG F1 (@MercedesAMGF1) April 12, 2020
