Tributes flow for racing legend Stirling Moss

Monday 13th April, 2020 - 7:52am

Sir Stirling Moss, Aintree, 1957

Tributes from across the motorsport world have flowed following the death of racing legend Sir Stirling Moss.

Regarded as the finest driver to have never won the world championship, Moss cut a popular figure in the sport and remained active until as recently in 2016.

A crash at Goodwood in 1962 effectively put a halt to his career, though he did return for one-off appearances, including at the 1978 Bathurst 1000 when he shared a Holden Torana with Sir Jack Brabham.

Moss also became a broadcaster, and leant his voice to the children’s television programme ‘Roary  the Racing Car’.

In response to Moss’ death, at the age of 90, many from the motorsport world have taken to social media to share their thoughts.

FIA family pay tribute to Sir Stirling Moss, who died at the age of 90.During his 10-year career in Formula 1…

Posted by FIA on Sunday, 12 April 2020

