ON THIS DAY: April 13

On this day in 2014 Rick Kelly put his Nissan Altima to the test on the banking at the Thunderdome.

The outing wasn’t officially timed but data did show that Kelly reached an average lap speed of 200km/h on the oval.

“I’ve always had a little bit of a dream of doing this, probably not in a V8 Supercar, but in a NASCAR, and I can tell you, in the V8 Supercar it’s a lot of fun,” said Kelly.

2014: V8 Supercar cuts Thunderdome laps

Rick Kelly has become the first driver to turn laps at a proper oval track in a V8 Supercar after taking his Nissan Altima around the Calder Park Thunderdome in Melbourne.

2017: Work underway to repair Tekno Commodore

Tekno Autosports faces a race against time to rebuild Will Davison’s Commodore ahead of next week’s WD-40 Phillip Island 500.

2016: VIDEO: Quinn ‘goes banking’ at Targa Tasmania

Tony Quinn gives a light-hearted account of a hairy moment aboard his Lamborghini Huracan at Targa Tasmania.

2013: Mark Winterbottom keeps cool after horror day

Ford factory driver Mark Winterbottom remained circumspect in the wake of his hapless opening to the ITM 400 Auckland V8 Supercars meeting at Pukekohe Park.

2012: V8s reaches agreement with “caged” Hamilton couple

The V8 Supercars Championship’s final event on the streets of Hamilton will go ahead unhindered after a couple’s bid to stop the race meeting was settled.

