Fox Sports announces Supercars Sidetracked

Simon Chapman

By

Monday 13th April, 2020 - 12:51pm

Fox Sports has announced Supercars Sidetracked

Virgin Australia Supercars Championship broadcaster Fox Sports has announced a new weekly panel show; Supercars Sidetracked.

The magazine-style show will be hosted by regular Supercars hosts Jessica Yates, Neil Crompton, and Mark Skaife.

Supercars Sidetracked will provide a ‘different look’ at the sport and explore broader the automotive and motor racing world.

Supercars CEO Sean Seamer will feature on the first episode, which is set to air on April 13 at 19:00 AEST.

A segment dubbed ‘Social Soapbox’ will allow fans to ask the presenters questions.

Supercars Sidetracked will also find out what the drivers are doing during the coronavirus-induced break.

Celebrity guests will also be a feature of the broadcast.

Supercars Sidetracked will complement the BP Supercars All Stars Eseries, which continues on April 15 at a new time of 18:00 AEST.

