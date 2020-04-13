David Brabham leads family tribute to Stirling Moss

David Brabham has paid tribute to Sir Stirling Moss on behalf of his family which had such a long association with one of the greatest drivers of all time.

Sir Moss, who won 16 grands prix, passed away in his London home at the age of 90 on Sunday morning.

Sir Brabham, who won three world championships, struck up a friendship with Moss in the 1950s which continued until Sir Jack passed away in 2014.

They had some terrific battles on track and drove together at Bathurst in a Holden Torana in 1976.

Sir Jack, who won three world championships, rated Moss the greatest driver he had competed against.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of our good friend Sir Stirling Moss, a true legend of our sport and close friend to the Brabham family,” Brabham told Speedcafe.com.

“My father and Stirling had a very close relationship which started in the ’50s and continued till the day Jack passed away.

“They were fierce rivals on the track but they had a huge amount of respect for each other and a real bond you rarely see these days.

“When Jack spoke of Stirling’s talents behind the wheel, he rated him number one.

“He said he could drive anything fast and if he had more reliability with the cars he drove, he would have won many Formula 1 World Championships.

“I had the honour to drive alongside him at Silverstone when I was driving a Brabham BT24 and he was in a Maserati 250F in front of many old grand prix cars, it was one of the most proudest moments of my life.

“RIP Sir Stirling Moss.”