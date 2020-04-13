LATEST

All Stars Eseries race formats announced, qualifying to be broadcast

All Stars Eseries race formats announced, qualifying to be broadcast

Simon Chapman

By

Monday 13th April, 2020 - 2:10pm

Four races will take place in Round 2 of the BP Supercars All Stars Eseries

Round 2 of the BP Supercars All Stars Eseries will see an expanded broadcast with qualifying set to be shown ahead of a four-race event.

The second event takes place on April 15. The broadcast will begin at 18:00 AEST with the three qualifying sessions to be shown exclusively on Fox Sports.

Qualifying will determine the grid order for Race 1, Race 3, and Race 4. The finishing order from Race 1 will determine a reverse grid for Race 2.

Four races will take place over the course of the night with two at Silverstone and two at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

Racing will be broadcast from 19:00 AEST across Foxtel, Kayo, Twitch, Facebook, and Speedcafe.com.

The ‘historic layout’ will be used at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, which removes the chicane in the final sector.

Each circuit will host a sprint race lasting 15 minutes and a regular race expected to run for 20 minutes.

The BP Supercars All Stars Eseries is currently led by Scott McLaughlin of the Shell V-Power Racing Team on 285 points.

