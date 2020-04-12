Sir Stirling Moss dead at 90

Formula 1 icon Sir Stirling Moss has died at 90 years old.

Moss died at his Mayfair home on Sunday morning following a prolonged illness.

Moss made his Formula 1 debut in 1951 and enjoyed a career that saw him make 66 Grand Prix starts of which he won 16 of those.

Moss is widely regarded as one of the best drivers of all time to have never won a Formula 1 World Championship.

He finished runner-up between 1955 and 1958 behind Juan Manuel Fangio (1955-’57) and Mike Hawthorn (1958). Between 1959 and 1961 he finished third in the title race.

Among his greatest successes in Formula 1 are his three Monaco Grand Prix wins and his two wins on home soil in the British Grand Prix.

Moss spent the lion’s share of his career racing for British manufacturers but also found success with German marque Mercedes-Benz and Maserati of Italy.

Moss eventually saw out his Formula 1 career in a Lotus to the end of the 1961 season.

Moss was lauded in sportscar racing too, but ultimate success in the highly coveted 24 Hours of Le Mans was never forthcoming.

His two best finishes of second overall came in 1953 with the factory Jaguar team and then 1956 in an Aston Martin DB3S.

Moss won the 12 Hours of Sebring in his first attempt in 1954 in an Osca MT4 1450, but would not repeat that effort in the eight attempts that followed.

He also won the 12 Hours of Reims in 1953 in a Jaguar C-Type and the Mille Miglia for Mercedes in 1955, that year driving the iconic 300 SLR.

Moss was forced to retire from full-time competition in 1962 following a crash at Goodwood.