ON THIS DAY: April 12

Sunday 12th April, 2020 - 12:00pm

Delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.

In 2014 Gene Haas was officially granted a licence to enter a team into the F1 World Championship.

The Haas F1 Team has intended to make its debut the following year, but they elected to delay their entry until 2016.

Fielding Romain Grosjean and Esteban Guiterrez, the team recorded a 6th place finish with the Frenchman at the 2016 Australian Grand Prix.

Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, April 12.

2014: Gene Haas officially granted F1 licence

NASCAR team owner Gene Haas has been given the green light to field an F1 team in 2015.

2017: BJR drivers assist in mammoth rebuild

Brad Jones Racing drivers have been on hand to assist the squad as it undertakes rebuilds of three cars following carnage at the Tyrepower Tasmania Super Sprint.

2016: Winterbottom still chasing NASCAR chance

V8 Supercars champion Mark Winterbottom has underlined his ongoing desire to earn a start in NASCAR after returning from his latest trip to the United States.

2015: Hamilton leads Mercedes one-two in Shanghai

Lewis Hamilton extended his world championship lead by spearheading a Mercedes one-two in the Chinese Grand Prix.

2012: Courtney shakes down new Commodore at Winton

James Courtney will debut a new Holden Racing Team Commodore VE at the Hamilton street circuit next week.

CLICK HERE for the biggest stories on this day over the past decade.

