Formula 1 drivers raise $33,000 towards COVID-19 relief

Leg one of Race for the World has raised $33,000 towards the World Health Organisation’s COVID-19 Solidarity Relief Fund.

The eSeries is led by Formula 1 drivers Charles Leclerc (Ferrari), Alexander Albon (Red Bull), Lando Norris (McLaren), George Russell (Williams), Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo), and Nicholas Latifi (Williams).

The 19-car field features other high-profile drivers including Formula E driver Antonio Felix Da Costa as well as Super Formula and Super GT champion Nick Cassidy.

The drivers have set themselves a goal of $100,000 across three nights of racing, which continues next week.

“To see $33,000 raise in one event out of three, that’s exactly what one-third of what we want to raise, that feels absolutely amazing,” Leclerc said after the first event.

“I’m honestly very, very happy. I’m so proud that all of you are donating and helping. It’s for a great cause.”

The first event was held using the F1 2019 video game at the Yas Marina Circuit.

A crash-filled affair was won by Alexander Albon with footballer Thibaut Courtois second and Charles Leclerc’s younger brother Arthur claiming third.

Arthur Leclerc, a Ferrari Driver Academy member, won the second race of the night at Silverstone Circuit.

Formula 2 driver Christian Lundgaard was second with Alexander Albon’s younger brother Luca in third.

The eSeries will continue next week on April 15 (AEST).