VIDEO: Wickens explains hand-controlled simulator set-up

Paraplegic Robert Wickens has shown how his fully-functioning hand-controlled steering wheel works ahead of tomorrow’s IndyCar iRacing Challenge.
We got the @MPI_INNOVATIONS wheel installed, and it was not an easy task. We had to change the wheel base over to fit the wheel. We are learning as we go, but great first impression! Tune in to my Facebook live at 1:30pm ET today and watch the @indycar guys in a mock race! pic.twitter.com/Wo5t4N5Ix0
— Robert Wickens (@robertwickens) April 10, 2020
Speedcafe.com comment policy
Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.
Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.
Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.
For support, please contact [email protected]