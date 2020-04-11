ON THIS DAY: April 11

Delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.

2014: LDM releases data to prove pit speed innocence

Conjecture over the pitlane speeding penalties handed out at Winton last weekend continues with Lucas Dumbrell Motorsport releasing data from Russell Ingall’s car to prove its driver’s innocence.

2017: Penske credits hard graft for DJRTP’s breakthrough

Roger Penske has hailed the two years of hard work which helped DJR Team Penske deliver a breakthrough one-two finish at the Tyrepower Tasmania Super Sprint.

2015: New Volvo V8 Supercar set for shakedown

Garry Rogers Motorsport will roll out a freshly built third Volvo V8 Supercar for a shakedown at Winton Motor Raceway on Monday.

2013: Historic Triple Eight V8 Supercar to race in Asia

A former Triple Eight Race Engineering V8 Supercar, which started life as a Ford Falcon chassis before being reborn as the squad’s first Holden Commodore, is set to race in Asia.

2011: Ambrose Motorsport stripped of victory

A post-race penalty saw Marcos Ambrose Motorsport driver George Miedecke lose a hard-fought victory in the the latest round of the UARA Stars Series at Kingsport Speedway.

