GALLERY: The Vault at the Petersen Musem

Saturday 11th April, 2020 - 1:16pm

The Petersen Automotive Museum is regarded as one of the best exhibits of its type in the world, but down in “The Vault” is where it all happens.

Vehicles for the main three floors of display are rotated through The Vault which holds no less than 250 cars which are stored, restored and serviced in this area.

During the Coronavirus pandemic there are regular virtual tours of The Vault you can register for through the museum’s website.

Photography is not allowed in The Vault, but Speedcafe.com has been given “behind the scenes” access to provide you with an idea of what sits in this Aladdin’s Cave of priceless gear.

We hope you enjoy it.

PMV (9 of 36)
PMV (10 of 36)
PMV (11 of 36)
PMV (12 of 36)
PMV (13 of 36)
PMV (14 of 36)
PMV (15 of 36)
PMV (16 of 36)
PMV (17 of 36)
PMV (18 of 36)
PMV (19 of 36)
PMV (20 of 36)
PMV (21 of 36)
PMV (22 of 36)
PMV (23 of 36)
PMV (24 of 36)
PMV (25 of 36)
PMV (26 of 36)
PMV (27 of 36)
PMV (28 of 36)
PMV (29 of 36)
PMV (30 of 36)
PMV (31 of 36)
PMV (32 of 36)
PMV (33 of 36)
PMV (34 of 36)
PMV (35 of 36)
PMV (36 of 36)
PMV (37 of 36)
PMV (38 of 36)
PMV (39 of 36)
PMV (40 of 36)
PMV (41 of 36)
PMV (42 of 36)
PMV (43 of 36)
PMV (44 of 36)

