Home » National » TCR » Sutton and Tander win at Zolder in ARG eSport Cup

Sutton and Tander win at Zolder in ARG eSport Cup

Simon Chapman

By

Friday 10th April, 2020 - 9:30am

Garth Tander won the second race at Zolder

BTCC champion Ash Sutton claimed his second win in the ARG eSport Cup, sharing the night’s spoils with Garth Tander at Circuit Zolder.

Having claimed a win in the opening round at Mount Panorama, Sutton continued his solid form at the virtual Belgian circuit to claim pole and go light-to-flag.

TCR Australia competitor Dylan O’Keeffe was also on the pace, but couldn’t keep up with Sutton and eventually came home in second place and 20 seconds adrift of the lead.

Despite being more accustomed to rear-wheel-drive racing, Trans Am runner Nathan Herne managed to take his front-wheel-drive Audi RS 3 LMS TCR car to third place.

A chaotic first affair saw Toyota 86 regular Declan Fraser spinning on the front straight on the approach to Turn 1.

Moments later and TCR Australia title winner Will Brown was facing the wrong way at Turn 5.

Experienced heads John Martin and Nathan Morcom got tangled up in the race, Martin hitting the Armco barrier before getting collected by Morcom on his return to the asphalt.

While Sutton sprinted away from the field, the battle for second saw Herne usurp O’Keeffe briefly.

Herne eventually ended up in the gravel while former Supercars driver James Golding got caught up in the incident and was hit by Jay Hanson.

That promoted Kiwi driver Jaden Ransley to fourth and Nic Carroll to fifth. The top 10 was completed by Harley Haber, Jonathon Beikoff, George Miedecke, Glenn Serra, and Jason Bargwanna.

The second race of the night saw another dominant performance, this time by Supercars champion and Bathurst 1000 winner Garth Tander.

Sutton wasn’t so lucky in the second stanza of the night. He crashed into the wall before getting to Turn 1 and fell to the rear of the field. He eventually recovered to 13th.

Nic Carroll was the hard charger in the second race, passing Aaron Cameron and Jordan Cox to snag second place with a handful of laps remaining.

O’Keeffe was another standout, pushing on late in the race to edge out Cameron on the final lap and steal third place.

Cameron crossed the line in fourth but was later given a post-race penalty for cutting the final chicane.

Ben McMellan claimed fourth with the Serra, Tim Brook, Chelsea Angelo, Stan van Oord, Jason Gomersall, and Jason Bargwanna completing the top 10.

With two podium finishes across the night, the eSeries is led by Dylan O’Keeffe on 129 points. Sutton sits second on 120 points while Herne holds third on 115 points.

Round 3 of the ARG eSport Cup heads to Watkins Glen International on April 16 for another double-header, which will be live streamed via Speedcafe.com.

Results: ARG eSport Cup, Race 1

Pos Driver Interval
1 Ashley Sutton 20 Laps
2 Dylan O’Keeffe +20.235
3 Nathan Herne +21.417
4 Jaden M Ransley +27.769
5 Nic Carroll +31.991
6 Harley Haber +38.322
7 Jonathan Beikoff +39.374
8 George Miedecke +40.23
9 Glen Serra +48.231
10 Jason Bargwanna +53.023
11 Trent Harrison +54.859
12 Mike Clemente +57.945
13 Garth Tander +1:07.695
14 Jack Milligan +1:21.048
15 Braydan Willmington +1:22.547
16 Timothy McReynolds +1:23.036
17 Aaron Seton +1:28.039
18 Timothy Macrow +1:39.645
19 Cameron Mason +1:40.444
20 Aaron Cameron +1:42.209
21 Ricky Capo +1 Lap
22 Ben McMellan +1 Lap
23 Nathan Morcom +1 Lap
24 Timothy Brook +1 Lap
25 Brett Holdsworth +1 Lap
26 John Martin +1 Lap
27 James Golding +1 Lap
28 Barton Mawer +2 Laps
29 Steve R Johnson +2 Laps
30 Peter Herd +2 Laps
31 Thomas Randle +3 Laps
32 Michael Sinclair +6 Laps
33 J Hanson +6 Laps
34 Jason Gomersall +8 Laps
35 Chelsea Angelo +11 Laps
36 Stan van Oord +12 Laps
37 Leanne Brown +12 Laps
38 Declan Fraser +15 Laps
39 Jeremy Gray +18 Laps
40 Niels Langeveld +20 Laps
41 Rhys Gould +20 Laps

 

Results: ARG eSport Cup, Race 2

Pos Driver Interval
1 Garth Tander 10 Laps
2 Nic Carroll +4.674
3 Dylan O’Keeffe +6.455
4 Ben McMellan +7.042
5 Glen Serra +7.513
6 Timothy Brook +11.285
7 Chelsea Angelo +15.662
8 Stan van Oord +18.284
9 Jason Gomersall +22.971
10 Jason Bargwanna +24.98
11 Jonathan Beikoff +26.316
12 Nathan Morcom +29.812
13 Ashley Sutton +42.513
14 Timothy McReynolds +43.6
15 Michael Sinclair +50.565
16 Ricky Capo +51.993
17 Aaron Cameron +53.439
18 Barton Mawer +1:06.009
19 J Hanson +1:06.979
20 Harley Haber +1:16.653
21 Peter Herd +1:19.772
22 George Miedecke +1:21.238
23 Nathan Herne +1:21.374
24 Jaden M Ransley +1 Lap
25 Mike Clemente +1 Lap
26 John Martin +1 Lap
27 Thomas Randle +1 Lap
28 Leanne Brown +1 Lap
29 Cameron Mason +1 Lap
30 Brett Holdsworth +1 Lap
31 Aaron Seton +2 Laps
32 Steve R Johnson +2 Laps
33 James Golding +5 Laps
34 Jack Milligan +5 Laps
35 Timothy Macrow +5 Laps
36 Braydan Willmington +6 Laps
37 Jeremy Gray +8 Laps
38 Trent Harrison +8 Laps
39 Niels Langeveld +10 Laps
40 Rhys Gould +10 Laps

