Sutton and Tander win at Zolder in ARG eSport Cup

BTCC champion Ash Sutton claimed his second win in the ARG eSport Cup, sharing the night’s spoils with Garth Tander at Circuit Zolder.

Having claimed a win in the opening round at Mount Panorama, Sutton continued his solid form at the virtual Belgian circuit to claim pole and go light-to-flag.

TCR Australia competitor Dylan O’Keeffe was also on the pace, but couldn’t keep up with Sutton and eventually came home in second place and 20 seconds adrift of the lead.

Despite being more accustomed to rear-wheel-drive racing, Trans Am runner Nathan Herne managed to take his front-wheel-drive Audi RS 3 LMS TCR car to third place.

A chaotic first affair saw Toyota 86 regular Declan Fraser spinning on the front straight on the approach to Turn 1.

Moments later and TCR Australia title winner Will Brown was facing the wrong way at Turn 5.

Experienced heads John Martin and Nathan Morcom got tangled up in the race, Martin hitting the Armco barrier before getting collected by Morcom on his return to the asphalt.

While Sutton sprinted away from the field, the battle for second saw Herne usurp O’Keeffe briefly.

Herne eventually ended up in the gravel while former Supercars driver James Golding got caught up in the incident and was hit by Jay Hanson.

That promoted Kiwi driver Jaden Ransley to fourth and Nic Carroll to fifth. The top 10 was completed by Harley Haber, Jonathon Beikoff, George Miedecke, Glenn Serra, and Jason Bargwanna.

The second race of the night saw another dominant performance, this time by Supercars champion and Bathurst 1000 winner Garth Tander.

Sutton wasn’t so lucky in the second stanza of the night. He crashed into the wall before getting to Turn 1 and fell to the rear of the field. He eventually recovered to 13th.

Nic Carroll was the hard charger in the second race, passing Aaron Cameron and Jordan Cox to snag second place with a handful of laps remaining.

O’Keeffe was another standout, pushing on late in the race to edge out Cameron on the final lap and steal third place.

Cameron crossed the line in fourth but was later given a post-race penalty for cutting the final chicane.

Ben McMellan claimed fourth with the Serra, Tim Brook, Chelsea Angelo, Stan van Oord, Jason Gomersall, and Jason Bargwanna completing the top 10.

With two podium finishes across the night, the eSeries is led by Dylan O’Keeffe on 129 points. Sutton sits second on 120 points while Herne holds third on 115 points.

Round 3 of the ARG eSport Cup heads to Watkins Glen International on April 16 for another double-header, which will be live streamed via Speedcafe.com.

Results: ARG eSport Cup, Race 1

Pos Driver Interval 1 Ashley Sutton 20 Laps 2 Dylan O’Keeffe +20.235 3 Nathan Herne +21.417 4 Jaden M Ransley +27.769 5 Nic Carroll +31.991 6 Harley Haber +38.322 7 Jonathan Beikoff +39.374 8 George Miedecke +40.23 9 Glen Serra +48.231 10 Jason Bargwanna +53.023 11 Trent Harrison +54.859 12 Mike Clemente +57.945 13 Garth Tander +1:07.695 14 Jack Milligan +1:21.048 15 Braydan Willmington +1:22.547 16 Timothy McReynolds +1:23.036 17 Aaron Seton +1:28.039 18 Timothy Macrow +1:39.645 19 Cameron Mason +1:40.444 20 Aaron Cameron +1:42.209 21 Ricky Capo +1 Lap 22 Ben McMellan +1 Lap 23 Nathan Morcom +1 Lap 24 Timothy Brook +1 Lap 25 Brett Holdsworth +1 Lap 26 John Martin +1 Lap 27 James Golding +1 Lap 28 Barton Mawer +2 Laps 29 Steve R Johnson +2 Laps 30 Peter Herd +2 Laps 31 Thomas Randle +3 Laps 32 Michael Sinclair +6 Laps 33 J Hanson +6 Laps 34 Jason Gomersall +8 Laps 35 Chelsea Angelo +11 Laps 36 Stan van Oord +12 Laps 37 Leanne Brown +12 Laps 38 Declan Fraser +15 Laps 39 Jeremy Gray +18 Laps 40 Niels Langeveld +20 Laps 41 Rhys Gould +20 Laps

Results: ARG eSport Cup, Race 2