MotoGP committed to completing season in 2020

MotoGP organiser Dorna Sport has reaffirmed its desire to complete the championship in 2020, return to racing once it is safe to do so.

Like most championships globally, the MotoGP calendar has been stifled by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Several races have been postponed as a result. That has truncated the tail end of the season in November with three back-to-back events set to end the year.

Four events across Spain, France, and Italy do not have revised dates. Only one race has so far been cancelled, that being the season-opener in Qatar.

The championship is currently slated to begin on June 19-21 in Germany.

Dorna Sport said it is monitoring the situation as it evolves and will adjust the calendar according to travel restrictions.

“In light of the continued uncertainty, Dorna Sports would like to reaffirm that racing is our top priority in 2020,” a statement read.

“At Dorna, we remain in continuous discussion with the FIM, IRTA, the MSMA and Grand Prix promoters as we closely monitor the situation, keeping channels of communication and support between each pillar of our sport as open as possible.

“The aim of every party involved is to begin racing again as soon as it is safe to do so.”

Dorna Sport reaffirmed its intention to complete the championship this year and it will only consider cancelling the championship as a final recourse.

“Our number one focus has always been and will remain on trying to run the 2020 season with as many Grands Prix as possible, finishing within the 2020 calendar year,” the statement continued.

“However, we will always act in line with health and safety advice from governments and relevant health authorities.

“If the pandemic continues to put our lives and sport on hold for longer than any of us are able to anticipate and travel restrictions remain in place, only as a last resort would Dorna Sports ever consider discussing cancellation of the 2020 season with the FIM, IRTA and the MSMA.

“Our number one focus for WorldSBK is likewise trying to run the 2020 season with as many Rounds as possible once it is safe to do so.

“The priority of all parties involved is to race, safely, and bring our fans more of what they love: motorcycle racing.”