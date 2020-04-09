Whincup relishes ‘out of control’ Eseries debut

Supercars stalwart Jamie Whincup said he enjoyed an ‘out of control’ Eseries debut despite lowly finishes of 14th, 20th, and 20th.

The first round of the BP Supercars All Stars Eseries didn’t start off well for the Red Bull Holden Racing Team driver who was late to qualifying.

Whincup managed to set one flying lap around the virtual Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, albeit three seconds off the pace of top qualifier Anton De Pasquale.

Fortunately, he managed to make it in time for qualifying at Autodromo Nazionale Monza where he qualified in the mid-pack.

After his first three races online, the seven-time Supercars champion said he was overwhelmed by how busy the night was.

“Anyone who knows me knows I don’t really like the indoors and excess screen time, so I was a little conservative with this whole Eseries idea, however, I really enjoyed my first e-racing experience and was blown away by how technical it all is,” said Whincup.

“The amount of software involved to get me racing was out of control. I had everything displayed in front of me on a big HP/Omen screen that had as much, if not more information than the race car feeding to my dash.

“I also had an engineer programmed to be my spotter, as well as two chat forums going; one with SVG and the other with all the other Supercars’ drivers. Overall, it was out of control yet something I really enjoyed.

“I’m looking forward to doing some miles this week to try and be more competitive and also work with Supercars to improve the show that broadcast live on Fox and Kayo.”

By contrast, Eseries favourite Shane van Gisbergen had an up and down run with finishes of sixth and seventh in the first two races at Phillip Island before a DNF in the final at Monza.

Van Gisbergen said he spent much of the evening coaxing Whincup through the technical side of simulator racing.

“The first round didn’t go well for myself results wise, but I still had fun,” said van Gisbergen.

“I felt like I was getting caught in a demolition derby wherever I went, but from what I’ve seen the fans found it entertaining which is the main thing.

“Unfortunately I got shunted early in the Monza race which means I couldn’t finish, but I wasn’t the only one – it was absolute carnage.

“I was talking to JDub a little bit throughout the races trying to help him get up to speed with all the technology, so hopefully this week we’ll have more time to practice and help each other out.

“I’ll put a few more hours into the sim over the next week and get ready for Barcelona and Silverstone.”

The BP Supercars All Stars Eseries continues on April 15 with races at Silverstone Circuit and Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.