Delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.

In 2013, James Courtney expressed his belief that Supercars missed a trick in not upgrading from its traditional spool differential under the new regulations.

Car of the Future introduced a swathe of technical upgrades, but Courtney felt like racing could have been improved had the category gone with one of the options it had tested in 2010.

“We spent all that money and it’s something easily we could have fixed. I think it’d open the lines up even more and allow the car to rotate a lot easier,” said Courtney at the time.

Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, April 9.

2013: Courtney: V8 Supercars missed opportunity with new rule package

James Courtney believes that V8 Supercars missed a significant opportunity to improve the quality of racing in the championship by failing to upgrade from its traditional spool differential under the Car of the Future regulations.

2018: Holden teams say more to come from Commodore

Holden teams believe that there is more performance to come from the ZB Commodore as they begin to understand and develop the brand-new car.

2017: Supercars teams seek clarity after Race 3 confusion

Triple Eight boss Roland Dane has led a call for Supercars to further clarify the rules regarding time certain finishes following confusion at the Tyrepower Tasmania Super Sprint.

2012: Jorge Lorenzo wins MotoGP opener in Qatar

Jorge Lorenzo has won the opening round of the 2012 MotoGP championship, beating Dani Pedrosa and Casey Stoner at the Commercialbank Grand Prix of Qatar.

2010: Tander helps rookie driver find his feet

Leading V8 Supercars driver Garth Tander will lend a hand to Fujitsu V8 Series rookie Nick Percat to help fast track his progress in the development series.

