LATEST

Cuts reduce Supercars to skeleton staff > View

VIDEO: Quiz time with Daniel Ricciardo and Esteban Ocon > View

VIDEO: Kelly tries to tame simulated Supercar > View

Baird explains Supercars judicial system for All Stars Eseries > View

ON THIS DAY: April 8 > View

Lara Lowndes helping generate urgent funds for COVID-19 project > View

VIDEO: Percat returns to karting roots at Todd Road > View

MotoGP postpones two more events > View

F1 season delayed further as Canadian GP postponed > View

F1 extends mandatory shutdown period > View

Age no obstacle for Supercars returnee Davison > View

Erebus helps deliver essential goods during coronavirus crisis > View

Home » Favourite Flick » VIDEO: Quiz time with Daniel Ricciardo and Esteban Ocon

VIDEO: Quiz time with Daniel Ricciardo and Esteban Ocon

By

Wednesday 8th April, 2020 - 1:30pm

Share:

LinkedIn

Daniel Ricciardo and Esteban Ocon compare all 22 tracks from the original 2020 F1 calendar, pick two at random, and work out which one is longer (or shorter) than the other.

More Formula 1 News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com