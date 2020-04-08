It didn’t take long to build a simulator, but Rick Kelly might need some more iRacing practice time! Can he survive the first round of the BP Supercars All Stars Eseries tonight?
VIDEO: Kelly tries to tame simulated Supercar > View
Baird explains Supercars judicial system for All Stars Eseries > View
Lara Lowndes helping generate urgent funds for COVID-19 project > View
VIDEO: Percat returns to karting roots at Todd Road > View
MotoGP postpones two more events > View
F1 season delayed further as Canadian GP postponed > View
F1 extends mandatory shutdown period > View
Age no obstacle for Supercars returnee Davison > View
Erebus helps deliver essential goods during coronavirus crisis > View
ARG eSport Cup caps entries at 40 for Round 2 > View
MECHANICS’ WEEK: Supercars’ most successful right-hand man Ty Freele > View
Speedcafe.com comment policy
Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.
Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.
Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.
For support, please contact [email protected]