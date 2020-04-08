MotoGP postpones two more events

Two further MotoGP events have been postponed as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

A statement posted on the sport’s official website advised the Italian MotoGP and Catalan MotoGP events have both been postponed.

The tally of impacted events has therefore risen to five, with four events set to be rescheduled while the Grand Prix of Qatar has been cancelled.

“The FIM, IRTA and Dorna Sports regret to announce the postponement of the Gran Premio d’Italia Oakley and Gran Premi Monster Energy de Catalunya, which were set to be held at the Autodromo del Mugello from the 29th to the 31st of May and at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya from the 5th to the 7th of June, respectively,” the statement said.

“The ongoing coronavirus outbreak has obliged the two events to be rescheduled.

“As the situation remains in a state of constant evolution, new dates for these Grands Prix, as well as the recently-postponed French and Spanish GPs, cannot be confirmed until it becomes clearer when exactly it will be possible to hold the events.

“A revised calendar will be published as soon as available.”

Germany now stands as the first event of the season in June 21, the first of two consecutive weekends of racing following by the Dutch TT at Assen the following weekend.