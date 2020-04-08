Lara Lowndes helping generate urgent funds for COVID-19 project

An Australian-based medical research charity, that includes board member Lara Lowndes, has launched an urgent fundraising initiative to support a project linked directly to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Common Good, which is an initiative of the Prince Charles Hospital Foundation, has a history over many decades of funding and supporting life-saving medical research.

The project www.covidcritical.org is seeking to gather the data from over 200 ICUs around the world who are experiencing the virus at its worst.

The ICUs are willing to share their patient data and findings to provide the intelligence that will allow Australian ICUs to make better informed decisions to improve patient treatment, get them out of ICUs faster and reduce mortality.

Lara, the wife of Supercars legend Craig Lowndes, who is a public health professional in her own right, is using her vast list of contacts to encourage contributions and that includes the motorsport industry.

“We are currently very focussed on helping tackle this insidious virus, specifically to save the lives of the most vulnerable people in our community,” Lara told Speedcafe.com.

“Australian intensive care units (ICUs) and hospitals will be under enormous pressure in the next few weeks and we are backing a project that can help relieve that pressure and save lives.

“We need to raise $1 milion urgently. We have managed to secure $350k to date, but there is still a large gap and it really is a matter or urgency.”

Ironically, Triple eight Race Engineering, who Craig has driven for during the past 15 seasons is in the process of developing a low-cost ventilador, which has received endorsement from the Queensland Government (LINK).

The Triple Eight program has been instigated by team owner Roland Dane and headed by team engineers Mark Dutton and Jeromy Moore.

“I’ve been speaking to Roland (Dane) and Dutto (Mark Dutton), to assist where I can. We have an opportunity in this country to learn from the tragedies and tribulations of overseas ICUs,” said Lara.

“Motorsport fans are some of the most generous on the planet and I know so many are facing their own challenges at the moment, but if anyone can give to this cause we would be truly grateful.

“Needless to say, COVID-19 is impacting everyone and it’s about to get worse before it gets better.

“We can provide our ICU’s with the knowledge based on actual experiences around the world that can help them make informed decisions, to treat people more efficiently and effectively and get them out of ICU faster.

“The faster they go through ICU the more people can be saved. It’s that simple.”

All donations are tax-deductible and will be directed entirely to COVID Critical.

Administration costs of The Common Good are offset through social enterprises – so all donations have maximum impact

Please consider donating by clicking on www.covidcritical.org.

