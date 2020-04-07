Williams furloughs staff to save costs

The Williams Formula 1 team has confirmed that it has temporarily furloughed staff as part of broader cost-cutting measures.

Announced in a short statement from the team, it confirmed the furlough (a leave of absence) period would last until the end of May.

Meanwhile senior management and drivers George Russell and Nicholas Latifi have taken a 20 percent pay cut as of April 1.

“These decisions have not been taken lightly, however our aim is to protect the jobs of our staff at Grove and ensuring they can return to full-time work when the situation allows,” the statement concluded.

Williams’ announcement follows in the wheel tracks of McLaren, which announced that it had furloughed staff while others had taken a pay cut last Friday.

McLaren boss Zak Brown has since warned that the current situation is “potentially devastating” for as many as four teams.

A meeting between team bosses on Monday centered largely on a reducing in the 2021 budget cap as revealed by Brown.