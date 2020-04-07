LATEST

VIDEO: What it Takes with Team 18, Episode 1 > View

ON THIS DAY: April 7 > View

McLaughlin on IndyCar win: ‘The weirdest Sunday I’ve ever lived’ > View

IndyCar adds race at Indianapolis in revised calendar > View

Supercars confirms TV hosts, race formats for All Stars Eseries > View

Holdsworth: Eseries ‘as close as it gets’ to real Supercars > View

Williams furloughs staff to save costs > View

The Bend misses out on Asian Le Mans Series berth > View

Barrichello can't remember being Senna's pallbearer > View

Stone has ‘no doubt’ MSR will survive coronavirus break > View

Hazelwood: All Stars Eseries a ‘positive’ amid ‘tough times’ > View

VIDEO: A message from Mercedes to the F1 family > View

Home » Favourite Flick » VIDEO: What it Takes with Team 18, Episode 1

VIDEO: What it Takes with Team 18, Episode 1

By

Tuesday 7th April, 2020 - 12:20pm

Share:

LinkedIn

Team 18 has released Episode 1 in a new ‘What it Takes’ video series, which goes behind the scenes with Supercars champion Mark Winterbottom and Scott Pye.

More Supercars News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com