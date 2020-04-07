Team 18 has released Episode 1 in a new ‘What it Takes’ video series, which goes behind the scenes with Supercars champion Mark Winterbottom and Scott Pye.
VIDEO: What it Takes with Team 18, Episode 1 > View
McLaughlin on IndyCar win: ‘The weirdest Sunday I’ve ever lived’ > View
IndyCar adds race at Indianapolis in revised calendar > View
Supercars confirms TV hosts, race formats for All Stars Eseries > View
Holdsworth: Eseries ‘as close as it gets’ to real Supercars > View
Williams furloughs staff to save costs > View
The Bend misses out on Asian Le Mans Series berth > View
Barrichello can't remember being Senna's pallbearer > View
Stone has ‘no doubt’ MSR will survive coronavirus break > View
Hazelwood: All Stars Eseries a ‘positive’ amid ‘tough times’ > View
Speedcafe.com comment policy
Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.
Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.
Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.
For support, please contact [email protected]