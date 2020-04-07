The Bend misses out on Asian Le Mans Series berth

The Asian Le Mans Series has confirmed it will not return to Australia next season with the release of a provisional calendar.

The Bend Motorsport Park hosted the first Asian Le Mans Series event in Australia in January.

It attracted Supercars driver Shane van Gisbergen who piloted an LMP2 car alongside Nick Cassidy and Daniel Gaunt.

The event took in the full 7.77 kilometre variant of the circuit, the first time it had been used in competition following Australian GT’s aborted attempt in 2018.

There will however be no return for the coming season, with the four event 2020-21 calendar set to visit Japan, China, Thailand, and Malaysia.

“The entire paddock enjoyed our first trip to Australia and in particular the exciting challenges The Bend Motorsport Park offered the drivers,” explained Cyrille Taesch Wahlen, Managing Director of the Asian Le Mans Series.

“Unfortunately given the current global situation and its economic consequences, coupled with the logistics and calendar constraints we had to make the very difficult decision not to return in the 2020-21 season.

“We remain absolutely committed to returning to Australia and The Bend Motorsport Park as soon as possible.”

The 2020-21 calendar is set to get underway at Suzuka in late November before heading to Shanghai the following month.

The series then wraps up with two events in January, the first at Buriram in Thailand before Sepang hosts the finale.

Provisional 2020-21 Asian Le Mans Series calendar