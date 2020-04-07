LATEST

The Bend misses out on Asian Le Mans Series berth > View

Barrichello can't remember being Senna's pallbearer > View

Stone has ‘no doubt’ MSR will survive coronavirus break > View

Hazelwood: All Stars Eseries a ‘positive’ amid ‘tough times’ > View

VIDEO: A message from Mercedes to the F1 family > View

MECHANICS' WEEK: Peter Molloy > View

Welcome to Mechanics’ Week, presented by Kincrome > View

POLL: Who will win the Supercars All Stars Eseries? > View

ON THIS DAY: April 6 > View

VIDEO: Kelly’s barn-built simulator takes shape > View

F1 teams agree to reduce 2021 budget cap > View

Brown: Four teams could disappear from 'fragile' F1 > View

Home » GT » The Bend misses out on Asian Le Mans Series berth

The Bend misses out on Asian Le Mans Series berth

Mat Coch

By

Tuesday 7th April, 2020 - 7:48am

Share:

LinkedIn

The Bend will not host a round of the Asian Le Mans Series in 2020-21

The Asian Le Mans Series has confirmed it will not return to Australia next season with the release of a provisional calendar.

The Bend Motorsport Park hosted the first Asian Le Mans Series event in Australia in January.

It attracted Supercars driver Shane van Gisbergen who piloted an LMP2 car alongside Nick Cassidy and Daniel Gaunt.

The event took in the full 7.77 kilometre variant of the circuit, the first time it had been used in competition following Australian GT’s aborted attempt in 2018.

There will however be no return for the coming season, with the four event 2020-21 calendar set to visit Japan, China, Thailand, and Malaysia.

“The entire paddock enjoyed our first trip to Australia and in particular the exciting challenges The Bend Motorsport Park offered the drivers,” explained Cyrille Taesch Wahlen, Managing Director of the Asian Le Mans Series.

“Unfortunately given the current global situation and its economic consequences, coupled with the logistics and calendar constraints we had to make the very difficult decision not to return in the 2020-21 season.

“We remain absolutely committed to returning to Australia and The Bend Motorsport Park as soon as possible.”

The 2020-21 calendar is set to get underway at Suzuka in late November before heading to Shanghai the following month.

The series then wraps up with two events in January, the first at Buriram in Thailand before Sepang hosts the finale.

Provisional 2020-21 Asian Le Mans Series calendar

Round Venue Date
1 Suzuka Circuit, Japan 29 November, 2020
2 Shanghai International Circuit, China 13 December, 2020
3 Buriram Chang International Circuit, Thailand 09 January, 2021
4 Sepang International Circuit, Malaysia 23 January, 2021

More GT News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com