ON THIS DAY: April 7

On this day in 2013 Scott Pye suffered a massive incident at Symmons Plains Raceway.

Pye had a complete brake failure, the led him straight into the Turn 2 tyre wall at considerable speed.

The knock-on from the crash saw the entry for Lucas Dumbrell Motorsport withdrawn from the following event in New Zealand.

2013: Scott Pye to miss Pukekohe after Symmons shunt

Lucas Dumbrell has confirmed that his eponymous team will only field one car in New Zealand next weekend after Scott Pye’s heavy accident at Symmons Plains today.

2018: DJR Team Penske investigating McLaughlin Falcon

DJR Team Penske is investigating the root cause of the problem which hampered Scott McLaughlin’s opening race at the Tyrepower Tasmania SuperSprint.

2016: V8 teams weigh up retro colours for Sandown

V8 Supercars teams are weighing up adopting heritage liveries for September’s Sandown 500 amid a push by the category to create a ‘retro-themed’ event.

2015: Honda open to Casey Stoner MotoGP wildcard

Repsol Honda has left open the possibility of fielding a wildcard for Casey Stoner later this year despite overlooking the Australian as a substitute for the injured Dani Pedrosa.

2014: Teams push for two-class Bathurst 1000

The Bathurst 1000 could return to a multi-class competition for the first time in 20 years this October, if a push from Dunlop Series competitors bears fruit.

