IndyCar adds race at Indianapolis in revised calendar

IndyCar has announced a number of revisions to its 2020 calendar including the addition of a third race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The revised calendar features 15 races, one up from the 14 announced in late March.

That comes despite the cancellation of the Detroit Grand Prix as Iowa and Laguna Seca pick up additional events.

Of the 15 events, 14 have dates with the St Petersburg still listed as TBA.

“We’re committed to bringing fans as much on-track action as possible,” Penske Entertainment Corporation President and CEO Mark Miles said.

“Our updated schedule features additional racing at fan-favourite venues and adds to the total number of events on our calendar.

“The COVID-19 situation continues to be dynamic and challenging for everyone, so we have developed contingency plans which will allow us to respond to changing conditions.

“Our goal is to preserve as much racing competition as possible while prioritizing the health and safety of our participants and spectators.”

The Iowa weekend will see races on Friday and Saturday, while Laguna Seca will feature races on Saturday and Sunday.

Indianapolis’ third event will be held on the road course on October 3.

“Like our fans, we’re disappointed we won’t be racing in Detroit this year,” Miles said.

“However, we’re excited to return to Belle Isle in 2021 and know we’ll put on a great show for everyone when we do.

“We also appreciate the flexibility and support of our event promoters at Iowa Speedway and Laguna Seca, who have enthusiastically embraced the opportunity to host doubleheaders.”

IndyCar 2020 schedule