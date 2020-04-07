Erebus helps deliver essential goods during coronavirus crisis

Penrite Racing has been able to help deliver essential items to supermarkets during the coronavirus pandemic through a tie-up with GT driver Mark Griffith.

Erebus Motorsport sent truck driver Tim Jennings to collect stock from manufacturing company Kimberly-Clark at the request of Griffith Corporation.

The high demand stock included toilet paper, paper towels, nappies and feminine hygiene products.

Jennings drove from Melbourne (VIC) to Millicent (SA) and back to be dispatched locally, a journey roughly 1000 km in total.

A regular sports car racer who has raced under the Erebus Motorsport umbrella, Griffith Corporation boss Mark Griffith said he felt he had a duty to help where he could.

He put the word out to Supercars teams to see who could assist transportation while also offering a job amid a pause in season proceedings.

“I’m already contracted to the TOLL Group to provide eight semi’s a week to bring product from Millicent to Brisbane,” said Griffith.

“They asked if I could assist them with doing any more work, so I went to people in Supercars pit lane and said if they could provide a driver and a prime mover, I would hire trailers and they work for me for a few weeks.

“I wanted to help the motorsport industry that we are involved with and get some of their drivers, otherwise some may have been laid off or not required now the season is sitting still.

“We’re doing this for the community, and it happens to be my hobby and that’s why I’m doing it. At this time when the country has asked for assistance, we have all been able to band together and help each other.”

Truck driver Jennings said he was ecstatic to get the opportunity.

“When Barry told me about Griffo’s offer and asked me if I could help out, I was more than happy to,” he said.

“With no racing on everyone is going a bit stir crazy, so it’s great to be able to do something so useful and helpful to the community.

“I’m one of plenty of Aussies pitching in to try to do our part and it’s keeping me busy, so everyone benefits from this.”