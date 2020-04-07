LATEST

ARG eSport Cup caps entries at 40 for Round 2

Mat Coch

By

Tuesday 7th April, 2020 - 5:00pm

ARG has capped entries at 40 for its eSport Cup

The Australian Racing Group (ARG) has reduced the carsales ARG eSport Cup field to 40 cars ahead of Round 2 following technical gremlins during the first event last week.

Poised to head to Zolder for Round 2 on Thursday, the series will boast a capacity field as a result.

“While there were some clear challenges in our first broadcast, you could see beneath the surface an very interesting and enjoyable sporting event unfolding,” said Matt Braid, CEO of ARG.

“Motorsport has the luxury of being an e-friendly sport – drivers can really be drivers from the comfort of their own homes, while offering entertainment to those who typically enjoy watching them at real race tracks.

“It’s great that all all of our key players will enter Round 2, and a 40 car field is still massive, covering the five classes run by the Australian Racing Group.”

The entry list retains the key drivers from the five ARG categories including TCR Australia, S5000, Touring Car Masters, V8 Touring Cars and Trans Am, plus a select number of special guests.

TCR drivers Will Brown, Garth Tander, Dylan O’Keeffe and John Martin, S5000 drivers Thomas Randle, Tim Macrow, and James Golding are all set to return.

Nathan Herne heads the standings after the opening round at Mount Panorama from O’Keeffe and British Touring Car Champion Ash Sutton.

The broadcast of Round 2 of the eSport Cup will start at 8pm AEST on Thursday, April 9, with coverage streamed on Speedcafe.com.

ARG eSport Cup, Round 2 Entry List

Num Driver Team
1 Will Brown HMO Customer Racing
2 Chelsea Angelo Melbourne Performance Centre
4 Mike Sinclair Carsales
5 George Miedecke Retractable Tarps
6 Jordan Cox Garry Rogers Motorsport
8 Aaron Seton Harris Racing Pty Ltd
9 Jay Hanson Ashley Seward Motorsport / AWC
11 Nathan Morcom HMO Customer Racing
12 Peter Herd RTC Motorsport
15 Michael Clemente Wurth
17 Jett Johnson Team Johnson
18 Aaron Cameron Team Valvoline GRM
21 Harley Haber United eSports
22 Jack Milligan Track Tec Racing
23 Tim Macrow UCS Group
24 John Martin Wall Racing
27 Barton Mawer Milldun Motorsport
29 Nathan Herne Gulf Western Oils
31 James Golding Team Valvoline GRM
33 Dylan O’Keeffe Renault Sport GRM
35 Jason Gomersall Unit
38 Tim Mcreynolds Wall Racing
39 Ben McMellan Michelin
41 Trent Harrison Wolfchester
47 Jaden Ransley Track Tec Racing
48 Nic Carroll Melbourne Performance Centre
49 Thomas Randle ACT Fence Hire
55 Rhys Gould Signature Homes
64 Tim Brook Garage1 / Morris Finance
67 Jeremy Gray Bilstien/JMG Racing
68 Jonathan Beikoff Turbo Brisbane
75 Garth Tander Melbourne Performance Centre
77 Stan Van Oord Track Tec Racing
89 Braydan Willmington SignageOne
92 Ricky Capo Motum Simulation
99 Brett Holdsworth TPS Group
116 Ash Sutton Panta Racing Fuel
117 Ben Bargwanna Burson Auto Parts Racing
133 Cameron Mason Juice Plus +
777 Declan Fraser Declan Fraser Racing

