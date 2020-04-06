Welcome to Mechanics’ Week, presented by Kincrome

Speedcafe.com and Kincrome have teamed up to create Mechanics’ Week – a unique editorial series which will focus on the achievements of the people who literally keep the wheels turning in our sport.

Kincrome joined Speedcafe.com as a valued Platinum Partner last month and their support of Mechanics’ Week will give seven Speedcafe.com readers/viewers the chance to win a 120-piece portable automotive tool kit valued at $299.

One Kincrome kit will be given away each day and readers have the chance to enter the draw HERE. The earlier you enter the more chances you have to win.

This week’s feature series kicks off with the story of Australian Peter Molloy who was regarded as a mechanical ‘genius’.

Molloy’s career spanned more than 50 years and included building the engine for Niel Allen’s McLaren M10-B Chevrolet F5000 which set an outright lap record of 2:09.7s at MountPanorama in 1970 that stood for 32 years.

He also built the engines for Allan Moffat’s Ford team which gave Moffat and Colin Bond the famous one-two finish at Bathurst in 1977.

Sadly Molloy passed away last year, but his legend lives on and he is a fitting opening subject of Mechanics’ Week.

“We think Mechanics’ Week is a terrific concept and one which we proudly support,” said Kincrome CEO, Nick Pritchard.

“Mechanics and tradesmen and women are the backbone of our society and it is great that what they do is being recognised by Speedcafe.com this week.

“We look forward to reading stories about the journey of some of motorsport’s unsung heroes from the past and those who are currently at the top of their game.

“We are also pleased that seven readers will have the chance to win one of our Kincrome kits.”

Speedcafe.com Founder and owner, Brett “Crusher” Murray said the Mechanics’ Week initiative would enable his editorial team to tell some great “behind the scenes” stories as well as give his website’s readership a chance to win some quality Kincrome product.

“Over the generations Australia has produced some of the world’s great mechanics and developed some of the sport’s most respected engineers and team managers,” said Murray.

“This week we want to highlight some of those people who have made contributions in so many areas.

“Some of them our readers will know, others will have a lesser profile, but have terrific stories to tell.

“We hope our readers enjoy this series and it is something we can continue to do on a regular basis to highlight the skills of these dedicated professionals of our sport.”

Established in 1987, Kincrome is an industry leader in the design, development and marketing of tools for the automotive, industrial and hardware markets – Tools designed in Australia for Australian tool users.

For more information on the 120-piece Kincrome toolkit place click here.