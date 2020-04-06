LATEST

VIDEO: Kelly’s barn-built simulator takes shape > View

F1 teams agree to reduce 2021 budget cap > View

Brown: Four teams could disappear from 'fragile' F1 > View

Heimgartner battles Button in chaotic F1 Eseries debut > View

Supercars stars head into Eseries with real-world Monza experience > View

VIDEO: Sainz reviews a lap around Barcelona > View

WHERE ARE THEY NOW: David Brabham > View

GALLERY: David Brabham > View

Bernie Ecclestone to be dad again at 89 > View

Seamer hopes break will ‘galvanise’ Gen3 decision makers > View

GALLERY: BT62 just the next stage of David Brabham’s vision > View

Ecclestone can’t see any F1 races in 2020 > View

Home » Favourite Flick » VIDEO: Kelly’s barn-built simulator takes shape

VIDEO: Kelly’s barn-built simulator takes shape

By

Monday 6th April, 2020 - 12:00pm

Share:

LinkedIn

Rick Kelly’s barn-built simulator has started to take shape with the help of his ‘co-driver’ ahead of the BP Supercars All Stars Eseries.

More Supercars News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com