ON THIS DAY: April 6

On this day in 2018 Holden announced it was suspending development on the V6 twin-turbo engine that was set to be introduced to the Supercars Championship.

Holden and Triple Eight had been working in tandem to develop the package, with the intention of phasing the V6 in via a series of wildcards.

The first public outing for the V6 was at Queensland Raceway in July of 2017 for a test day.

2018: Holden suspends V6 turbo development

Holden Motorsport has announced it will suspend development of the V6 twin-turbo engine it was planning to introduce into the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship.

2016: Fittipaldi cars, trophies seized as debts mount

Cars including one of Emerson Fittipaldi’s Indianapolis 500 winning machines along with trophies have been seized as the former Formula 1 and IndyCar champion battles mounting debts

2014: Teams dumbfounded by Winton penalties

Rick Kelly has called for V8 Supercars to review its method of policing pitlane speeding amid a torrent of team anger over penalties handed out during Race 9 at Winton.

2013: Double engine change for Nissan after Symmons opener

The Nissan Motorsport Altimas of Todd Kelly and James Moffat will both tackle Sunday’s action at Symmons Plains with spare engines after striking trouble in Race 3.

2012: FIRST LOOK: Art impression of Nissan’s V8 Supercar

Nissan will enter the 2013 V8 Supercars Championship with its all-new Altima – and Speedcafe.com is giving you the first look into the future.

