Heimgartner battles Button in chaotic F1 Eseries debut

Heimgartner battles Button in chaotic F1 Eseries debut

Simon Chapman

By

Monday 6th April, 2020 - 9:36am

Kelly Racing driver André Heimgartner says he had ‘good fun’ in a chaotic F1 Esports Virtual Grand Prix debut.

Racing for Renault DP World F1 Team, Heimgartner qualified 15th at the virtual Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit after getting held up on his flying lap.

In a race that featured Formula 1 drivers Charles Leclerc, Lando Norris, Alexander Albon, Antonio Giovinazzi, and Nicholas Latifi, the Kiwi couldn’t stay out of trouble.

The 24-year-old found himself engulfed in a battle with Formula 1 champion Jenson Button, who ‘sent’ the Supercars driver off early in the race.

Heimgartner went on to finish 16th in the race following a battle with Latifi and a few more off-track excursions.

“I really enjoyed my first F1 Eseries race, it was such a good experience and a lot of fun,” said Heimgartner.

“I had some good battles there with Jenson Button which is a pretty cool thing to say and got a great start to the race and settled into P9 which I was really happy with.

“Unfortunately we weren’t able to stay there for too long, I think I got taken out about three times during that race but it’s all good fun.

“I think now that I know what it’s all about and I’ve got a full race under my belt I could definitely do a bit better, especially with a bit more time to practice as this all came together only a few days before the race.

“But overall really grateful for the opportunity thanks to BP and Castrol and it was great working with Renault and team-mate Christian Lundgaard.

“I definitely learnt a lot about Eracing, I’m keen to have another crack and start the Supercars Eseries on Wednesday.”

The 28-lap race was won by Charles Leclerc of Ferrari with Heimgartner’s team-mate Christian Lundgaard in second and Williams driver George Russell in third.

Heimgartner will refocus his attention this week with the BP Supercars All Stars Eseries beginning on April 8 at 19:00 AEDT.

