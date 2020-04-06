Hazelwood: All Stars Eseries a ‘positive’ amid ‘tough times’

Brad Jones Racing driver Todd Hazelwood hopes the BP Supercars All Stars Eseries can give fans their fix amid a break in the regular season.

Hazelwood is set to contest the first round of the online competition this week, which takes place at the virtual Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit and Autodromo Nazionale Monza.

The 24-year-old will carry backing from Plus Fitness and Ola aboard his virtual Holden Commodore for the Eseries.

“I think it’s so cool that we can add a positive element to our sport during these tough times, but also for our partners and fans who will be watching at home too,” said Hazelwood.

“Qualifying well and getting through the first few laps without getting involved in carnage will be my biggest challenges.

“The great aspect of online racing is that practice is unlimited, and I can get ready for the first round during all hours of the day to try and be as prepared as I can.

“To have the backing of these guys again is awesome. They were both on the car at GP which unfortunately we couldn’t finish, so I’m happy to have them back on the car again.”

Hazelwood said he’ll take a cautious approach to the races early on, which he expects could be chaotic.

“The cars are super sensitive on cold tyres and just trying to keep on the black stuff is going to prove a challenge,” he said.

“So early in the race, I’ll be in damage control and hopefully that pays off.”

Plus Fitness co-founder John Fuller put his weight behind the Eseries too.

“Supercars have done a tremendous job bringing the iRacing championship to life,” said Fuller.

“It’s a tough time for everyone in Australia, and sport is something we all like to be a part of. Competition pushes us to be better, it’s the same in the fitness industry.

“I hope this gets people’s adrenaline running.”

The first round of the BP Supercars All Stars Eseries gets underway on April 8 at 19:00 AEDT and will be live streamed via Speedcafe.com.