Delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.

In 2014 an investigation was launched into the comments Russell Ingall made after Race 7 at Winton Raceway.

Ingall appeared on TV after the race, launching a tirade at officials after he was given a drive-through penalty.

The penalty had been handed down to Ingall for contact with David Wall and had scrapped his chances at a podium.

Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, April 5.

2014: Stewards to investigate Ingall comments

Russell Ingall’s torrid day at Winton has taken another twist with CAMS stewards set to investigate comments made by the veteran following Race 7.

2017: Prodrive refutes ‘green light’ on 2018 Mustang

Prodrive Racing Australia is yet to make a decision as to whether it will introduce a Ford Mustang in the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship in 2018.

2016: Holden, HRT future an ‘ongoing discussion’

Holden Racing Team boss Adrian Burgess has rebuffed suggestions that his squad is under increasing pressure to perform amid ongoing talks with Holden over its future.

2015: Carnage hits final day of Bathurst Motor Festival

Audi driver Rod Salmon emerged victorious from a crash marred second Sports Car Enduro at the Bathurst Motor Festival.

2013: Lowndes leads Holden whitewash in Symmons Plains practice

Craig Lowndes has made the perfect start to a potentially record setting weekend for the Red Bull Holden driver by clocking the fastest time in Friday practice at Symmons Plains

2012: REVEALED: Nissan’s V8 Supercars platform launched

Nissan has unveiled its all-new Altima – the car set to be the basis of the Japanese giants’ assault on the V8 Supercars Championship next year.