LATEST

McLaughlin wins IndyCar iRacing Challenge at Barber Motorsport Park > View

Dutton’s personal connection to Triple Eight ventilator project > View

Jones opens up on unusual house pet > View

WHERE ARE THEY NOW: Geoff Brabham > View

GALLERY: Geoff Brabham, 1950s-1990s > View

Sydney Motorsport Park to install 138 light towers next week > View

WEC reschedules calendar, delays Season 9 > View

ON THIS DAY: April 4 > View

IndyCar drive prompts 12 kg weight loss for McLaughlin > View

MotoGP offers financial support to teams > View

Planning underway for 2021 Adelaide 500 > View

Seamer: ‘Too early’ to make call on Supercars NZ double-header > View

Home » IndyCar » McLaughlin wins IndyCar iRacing Challenge at Barber Motorsport Park

McLaughlin wins IndyCar iRacing Challenge at Barber Motorsport Park

Mat Coch

By

Sunday 5th April, 2020 - 8:41am

Share:

LinkedIn

McLaughlin leads from Power

Scott McLaughlin headed an Antipodean 1-2 for Team Penske in the IndyCar iRacing Challenge event at Barber Motorsport Park.

The two-time Supercars champion moved into the lead courtesy of an early first stop before chasing down to reclaim top spot following a late second stop.

Rejoining ahead of Power, the Penske duo then ran down Scott Speed who was in fuel conservation mode.

A mistake at Turn 2 allowed the both McLaughlin and Power through with six laps to run, the former holding on by four tenths of a second at the flag with Speed in third.

Sage Karam headed the field from pole in the early running ahead of Power and Chip Ganassi’s Felix Rosenqvist.

McLaughlin sat fifth and had a moment at Turn 5 which saw Simon Pagenaud’s progress hindered, allowing Josef Newgarden to move up a spot.

The New Zealander was an early stopper, taking service two laps before the first competition caution was called on Lap 15.

Karam led away from the Lap 19 restart while Power played a rearguard action over Rosenqvist.

Power stopped on Lap 23 while both Karam and Rosenqvist waited another four laps before taking to the lane.

Contact between the latter two shortly after their stops saw the Swede go around while Karam’s race unraveled when he was handed a drive-through-penalty for pit lane speeding.

By pushing hard early and not saving fuel, McLaughlin was compelled to adopt a two-stop strategy.

He continued to charge until he took service to rejoin third behind Speed and Robert Wickens with 13 laps remaining.

McLaughlin quickly dispatched Wickens when he had a moment around the back of the circuit to move up to second before running down a nearly eight second deficit to Speed.

With six laps to run McLaughlin moved underneath Speed at Turn 2, with Power following him through with the pair running in tandem, never more than a second apart, until the flag.

Behind Speed, who had survived early contact, Alex Palou was third from Pagenaud and Rosenqvist.

The next event in the IndyCar iRacing Challenge will be held at Michigan International Speedway.

More IndyCar News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com