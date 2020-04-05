GALLERY: David Brabham

As part of Speedcafe.com’s Brabham Week, presented by Pirtek, we have worked with the Brabham family to develop a daily gallery.

Today’s final gallery looks at the career and life of David Brabham who has forged an incredible legacy on and off the track.

This collection complements today’s Speedcafe.com “Where are they now?” piece.

Obviously influenced by his father Sir Jack and oldest brother Geoff from an early age,

David was a relatively later starter in karting, but worked hard to progress through the European ranks to Formula 1.

After his F1 career was finished in 2004, he became regarded as one of the world’s leading sports car drivers and won his class at the Le Mans24-hour in 2007 and 2008 before winning it outright in 2009.

In more recent years he has battled to regain the Brabham name on a commercial level.

One of the results of that has been the development of the stunning BT62 by Brabham Automotive.

The following is a group of images from his career and private life with wife Lisa and sons Sam and Finn. There is even an old school shot of him with mate Terry Gutler on a makeshift raft.

Images courtesy of David Brabham