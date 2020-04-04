ON THIS DAY: April 4

Delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.

On this day in 2014 an issue with the sealant work at Winton Raceway caused havoc during Friday practice.

During practice the sealant work was being torn away from the tarmac by the cars, littering the circuit with debris.

The track engaged specialists to assess the issue overnight.

2014: Track specialists to assess Winton failure

A specialist sealant firm will arrive at Winton this evening to assess a track failure that wreaked havoc with today’s V8 Supercars practice.

2017: Design tender launched for second Bathurst circuit

Bathurst Regional Council (BRC) has launched a tender process to secure the design for the proposed second circuit at Mount Panorama.

2015: WEC moves to ban grid girls in 2015

Organisers of the World Endurance Championship have dropped a bombshell by outlawing grid girls from appearing beside cars at start of its races in 2015.

2012: Dick Johnson Racing’s team manager resigns

Malcolm Swetnam has resigned from his team manager role at Dick Johnson Racing, effective immediately.

2011: Rossi’s special treatment angers Stoner

Dismissing his Spanish Grand Prix incident with Valentino Rossi as simply a mistake from the Italian, Casey Stoner has expressed frustration over trackside marshals giving the nine-time World Champion special treatment.

